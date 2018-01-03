Air Commodore MS Awana assumes Command, Air Force Station

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Air Commodore M S Awana today assumed the command of Air Force Station, Tambaram, here.

Awana succeeds S Shrinivas, an official release said.


Prior to taking up the new role, he has held various responsibilities including Command of a Fighter Squadron and a Fighter Base.

Awana, who was given a cermonial parade on assuming office, is a qualified flying instructor and has over 3,600 hours of flying on various aircraft including MiG-21 and MiG-29, the release said.

He was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Air Force in 1987, it added.

First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 20:00 IST

