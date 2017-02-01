Budget
You are here: Home » Budget » Budget 2017 » Budget News

Budget: Has the railways mega holding company been put on the back burner?
Business Standard

Air India to get Rs 1,800 crore from govt in FY18

For 2016-17, the govt had allocated Rs 1,713 cr to the airline against a demand of Rs 3,911 cr

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Air India
Air India

National carrier Air India will receive Rs 1,800 crore as equity infusion in 2017-18 under the government's ongoing financial assistance and the amount is slightly higher than the allocation for this financial year.

The allocation has been made in the Union Budget for 2017-18, which was presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday.

For 2016-17, the government had allocated Rs 1,713 crore to the airline against a demand of Rs 3,911 crore.

The government-owned airline has been allocated Rs 1,800 crore as part of the Rs 30,0231 crore financial bailout package.

Air India had asked for Rs 2,844 crore as equity from the government for the financial year starting April 2017.

The airline is surviving on a Rs 30,231-crore bailout package extended by the previous UPA government in 2012, staggering over 10 years.

As part of this planned equity infusion, the carrier has so far received around Rs 24,000 crore from the government.

Saddled with a debt of Rs 46,570 crore, including Rs 15,900 crore on account of aircraft acquisition, the carrier posted an operational profit of Rs 105 crore for the first time in a decade last financial year.

However, in the ongoing financial year, the airline has reported combined losses of over Rs 700 crore for April and September quarters.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Air India to get Rs 1,800 crore from govt in FY18

For 2016-17, the govt had allocated Rs 1,713 cr to the airline against a demand of Rs 3,911 cr

For 2016-17, the govt had allocated Rs 1,713 cr to the airline against a demand of Rs 3,911 cr
National carrier Air India will receive Rs 1,800 crore as equity infusion in 2017-18 under the government's ongoing financial assistance and the amount is slightly higher than the allocation for this financial year.

The allocation has been made in the Union Budget for 2017-18, which was presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday.

For 2016-17, the government had allocated Rs 1,713 crore to the airline against a demand of Rs 3,911 crore.

The government-owned airline has been allocated Rs 1,800 crore as part of the Rs 30,0231 crore financial bailout package.

Air India had asked for Rs 2,844 crore as equity from the government for the financial year starting April 2017.

The airline is surviving on a Rs 30,231-crore bailout package extended by the previous UPA government in 2012, staggering over 10 years.

As part of this planned equity infusion, the carrier has so far received around Rs 24,000 crore from the government.

Saddled with a debt of Rs 46,570 crore, including Rs 15,900 crore on account of aircraft acquisition, the carrier posted an operational profit of Rs 105 crore for the first time in a decade last financial year.

However, in the ongoing financial year, the airline has reported combined losses of over Rs 700 crore for April and September quarters.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Air India to get Rs 1,800 crore from govt in FY18

For 2016-17, the govt had allocated Rs 1,713 cr to the airline against a demand of Rs 3,911 cr

National carrier Air India will receive Rs 1,800 crore as equity infusion in 2017-18 under the government's ongoing financial assistance and the amount is slightly higher than the allocation for this financial year.

The allocation has been made in the Union Budget for 2017-18, which was presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday.

For 2016-17, the government had allocated Rs 1,713 crore to the airline against a demand of Rs 3,911 crore.

The government-owned airline has been allocated Rs 1,800 crore as part of the Rs 30,0231 crore financial bailout package.

Air India had asked for Rs 2,844 crore as equity from the government for the financial year starting April 2017.

The airline is surviving on a Rs 30,231-crore bailout package extended by the previous UPA government in 2012, staggering over 10 years.

As part of this planned equity infusion, the carrier has so far received around Rs 24,000 crore from the government.

Saddled with a debt of Rs 46,570 crore, including Rs 15,900 crore on account of aircraft acquisition, the carrier posted an operational profit of Rs 105 crore for the first time in a decade last financial year.

However, in the ongoing financial year, the airline has reported combined losses of over Rs 700 crore for April and September quarters.

image
Business Standard
177 22