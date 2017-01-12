Airbus France to set up aerospace, defence cluster at Dholera

France on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with government's Industrial City Development Ltd (DICDL) for setting up an aerospace and defence cluster at special investment region near Ahmedabad.

The agreement was signed during the ongoing Vibrant Global Summit at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

According to the government, officials from France have already visited the place where the company wishes to start their operations.

" France has singed an MoU with state government's for collaborating on setting up of aerospace and defence cluster," state government's Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Mines, P K Taneja said.

"The MoU will create aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem in region. France officials have also visited the spot and given their nod to go ahead with the project," Taneja said.

Giving more details about the MoU, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said the company would start its operation with a helicopter manufacturing facility.

"This is a very big project coming to in the aerospace sector. In the initial phase, France would start production of helicopters at this facility. Investment details are still being finalised," Patel said.