Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

We need a common regulator for pharma sector: Ficci chairman
Business Standard

Airbus France to set up aerospace, defence cluster at Dholera

The company would start its operation with a helicopter manufacturing facility

Press Trust of India  |  Gandhinagar 

.
.

Airbus France on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Gujarat government's Dholera Industrial City Development Ltd (DICDL) for setting up an aerospace and defence cluster at Dholera special investment region near Ahmedabad.

The agreement was signed during the ongoing Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

According to the Gujarat government, officials from Airbus France have already visited the place where the company wishes to start their operations.

"Airbus France has singed an MoU with state government's DICDL for collaborating on setting up of aerospace and defence cluster," state government's Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Mines, P K Taneja said.

"The MoU will create aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem in Dholera region. Airbus France officials have also visited the spot and given their nod to go ahead with the project," Taneja said.

Giving more details about the MoU, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said the company would start its operation with a helicopter manufacturing facility.

"This is a very big project coming to Gujarat in the aerospace sector. In the initial phase, Airbus France would start production of helicopters at this facility. Investment details are still being finalised," Patel said.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Airbus France to set up aerospace, defence cluster at Dholera

The company would start its operation with a helicopter manufacturing facility

The company would start its operation with a helicopter manufacturing facility
Airbus France on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Gujarat government's Dholera Industrial City Development Ltd (DICDL) for setting up an aerospace and defence cluster at Dholera special investment region near Ahmedabad.

The agreement was signed during the ongoing Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

According to the Gujarat government, officials from Airbus France have already visited the place where the company wishes to start their operations.

"Airbus France has singed an MoU with state government's DICDL for collaborating on setting up of aerospace and defence cluster," state government's Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Mines, P K Taneja said.

"The MoU will create aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem in Dholera region. Airbus France officials have also visited the spot and given their nod to go ahead with the project," Taneja said.

Giving more details about the MoU, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said the company would start its operation with a helicopter manufacturing facility.

"This is a very big project coming to Gujarat in the aerospace sector. In the initial phase, Airbus France would start production of helicopters at this facility. Investment details are still being finalised," Patel said.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Airbus France to set up aerospace, defence cluster at Dholera

The company would start its operation with a helicopter manufacturing facility

Airbus France on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Gujarat government's Dholera Industrial City Development Ltd (DICDL) for setting up an aerospace and defence cluster at Dholera special investment region near Ahmedabad.

The agreement was signed during the ongoing Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

According to the Gujarat government, officials from Airbus France have already visited the place where the company wishes to start their operations.

"Airbus France has singed an MoU with state government's DICDL for collaborating on setting up of aerospace and defence cluster," state government's Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Mines, P K Taneja said.

"The MoU will create aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem in Dholera region. Airbus France officials have also visited the spot and given their nod to go ahead with the project," Taneja said.

Giving more details about the MoU, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said the company would start its operation with a helicopter manufacturing facility.

"This is a very big project coming to Gujarat in the aerospace sector. In the initial phase, Airbus France would start production of helicopters at this facility. Investment details are still being finalised," Patel said.

image
Business Standard
177 22