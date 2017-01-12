Airbus France to set up aerospace, defence cluster at Dholera

Airbus
France on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Gujarat
government's Dholera
Industrial City Development Ltd (DICDL) for setting up an aerospace and defence cluster at Dholera
special investment region near Ahmedabad.
The agreement was signed during the ongoing Vibrant Gujarat
Global Summit at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.
According to the Gujarat
government, officials from Airbus
France have already visited the place where the company wishes to start their operations.
"Airbus
France has singed an MoU with state government's DICDL
for collaborating on setting up of aerospace and defence cluster," state government's Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Mines, P K Taneja said.
"The MoU will create aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem in Dholera
region. Airbus
France officials have also visited the spot and given their nod to go ahead with the project," Taneja said.
Giving more details about the MoU, Gujarat
Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said the company would start its operation with a helicopter manufacturing facility.
"This is a very big project coming to Gujarat
in the aerospace sector. In the initial phase, Airbus
France would start production of helicopters at this facility. Investment details are still being finalised," Patel said.
