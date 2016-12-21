Aircel launches new recharge plans Rs 23 and Rs 348

For recharge of Rs 348 local and STD customers would get 500 MB of 3G data

Telecom operator has announced special recharge packs offering free unlimited calls across any network for its customers.



For recharge of Rs 23, customers will get unlimited local and STD calling across any networks with a validity of one day, said in a statement.



For recharge of Rs 348, along with unlimited calling facility including free calls across any network (local and STD), customers would get 500 MB of 3G data while 4G handset customers would get 1.5GB 3G data for 28 days.



"As we gradually move towards the new year, we want to delight our customers with gamut of products that offer benefits of calling and data", Ltd., Chief Marketing Officer, Anupam Vasudev said.



"Both Rs 23 and Rs 348 are designed for a wide spectrum of users who want to enjoy free calling and also stay connected online at an affordable cost", he added.

Press Trust of India