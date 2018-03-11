JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Film fest explores use of new media to create feminist art interventions

Safran expects more mega deals in Indian commercial aerospace mkt
Business Standard

Airport introduces vending machines to dispense sanitary

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

The GMR Hyderabad International Airport has introduced, on the occasion of International Womens Day, vending machines to dispense sanitary napkins to ensure comfort to women passengers and to promote hygienic practises. "These vending machines are installed in 26 ladies washrooms at various levels both in the domestic and international areas of the terminal building", an official release said. It is a coin operated vending machine and users need to insert a five rupee coin for each napkin, the release said. Additional facility of incinerator machines have also been installed to hygienically dispose the used napkins.

Airport housekeeping team is assisting for this facility, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, March 11 2018. 15:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements