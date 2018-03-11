Airport introduces vending machines to dispense sanitary

-
The GMR Hyderabad International Airport has introduced, on the occasion of International Womens Day, vending machines to dispense sanitary napkins to ensure comfort to women passengers and to promote hygienic practises. "These vending machines are installed in 26 ladies washrooms at various levels both in the domestic and international areas of the terminal building", an official release said. It is a coin operated vending machine and users need to insert a five rupee coin for each napkin, the release said. Additional facility of incinerator machines have also been installed to hygienically dispose the used napkins.
Airport housekeeping team is assisting for this facility, the release said.
