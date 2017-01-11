Company
Badal Bagri appointed Airtel's CFO for India, South Asia

He had previously worked with Airtel from 2010 to 2014

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced the appointment of Badal Bagri as chief financial officer for its India & South Asia operations with effect from January 16, 2017.

He had previously worked with Airtel from 2010 to 2014 and was the chief controller for the consumer business as well as the global financial controller.



"We are delighted to have Badal back on board with us. I wish him the very best for his new role and look forward to work closely with him," Gopal Vittal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

In his last role, Badal was the CFO at Aircel. Prior to this, he was the CFO at Micromax.

In his new role, Badal will lead the Finance teams across India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to drive Airtel's growth strategy. He will report to Nilanjan Roy, Global CFO, Bharti Airtel, the statement said.

Badal has over 22 years of work experience across telecom, FMCG, services and manufacturing having worked with various companies such as Genpact, GE, Coke and ICI. He is a Chartered Accountant and a Commerce Graduate from Calcutta University.

