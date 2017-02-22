Airtel picks up stake in fintech startup Seynse

Seynse is powered by a proprietary credit engine and advanced machine learning capacity

Telecom giant Bharti has acquired a "strategic equity stake" in financial technology company Technologies for an undisclosed amount.



The was carried out through Bharti Airtel's subsidiary Bharti Services, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.



It, however, did not disclose the deal value.



has created a lending platform 'Loan Singh' that enables easy loans for credit-worthy yet underserved borrowers. Its platform is powered by a proprietary credit engine and advanced machine learning capacity.



"Over the years, has developed strong in-house data science capabilities that enable us to serve our customers better," Bharti Global CIO and Director (Engineering) Harmeen Mehta said in a statement.



Seynse's advanced credit scoring algorithms based on multiple sources and analytics will add immense value to Airtel's innovation factory, it added.



"We look forward to working with the passionate team of professionals at to bring targeted products and solutions to our 270 million-plus customers," it said.



Seynse, incubated by Prototyze, was incorporated in 2015 in Goa.



"This partnership will give the opportunity to innovate for a much wider audience and add to its product portfolio," Director Gourav Jaswal said.

Press Trust of India