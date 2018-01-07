Akhilesh expresses solidarity with jailed Lalu

Expressing solidarity with jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad, supremo said today that the " did injustice" to him.



"The did injustice to him," he said when reporters asked him about Prasad's sentence in the fodder scam.



SP national general-secretary said in Ballia that Prasad was facing consequences for not joining the bandwagon."He is being trapped in a conspiracy by the Had he joined the BJP, he would not have to suffer jail sentence," he said, adding, "I am sure he will get justice from High Court".He said it was the need of the hour that all opposition parties unite to defeat thePrasad was yesterday sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail and fined Rs 10 lakh by a special in Ranchi in a fodder scam case relating to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deoghar treasury 21 years ago.The punishment was handed down to Prasad, 69, by through videoconferencing, since the was lodged in after being convicted in the case on December 23, counsel Rakesh Prasad said.

