Al-Shabab extremists execute 5 alleged spies in Somalia

The Somalia-based extremist group says it has executed five men accused of spying for the Kenyan, Ethiopian and Somali governments.



announced the killings on its Andalus radio station, saying they were carried out in a public square in Kuntuwarey town in Lower Shabelle region late last night.



Witnesses say the men were tied to poles and shot dead by masked gunmen after a read out their verdict in front of a crowd at the execution ground.Al-Shabab, al-Qaida's East African affiliate, has fought for years to impose a strict version of Islam in the Horn of nation.Despite losing territory in recent years, the group continues to carry out lethal attacks in many parts of the country, especially An October bombing there killed 512 people.

