Alexandre Desplat praises Guillermo del Toro

Award-winning Alexandre Desplat, who has worked with on "The Shape of Water", has praised the filmmaker for his sensitivity towards music.



In an interview with Variety, Desplat said, "He's a passionate, generous filmmaker. He's a very sensitive man, he's full of emotions, and when the music you play to him is right, you immediately can feel the feedback.



"He's moved, he's excited, he's precise in his comments when something can be adjusted. It's been a dream working with Guillermo. This movie has been one of my more beautiful collaborations through the years, and I think this movie is in the top, top list of the movies I loved working on, and I'm proud of."Set in 1962, "The Shape of Water" follows a mute, isolated woman named (Sally Hawkins), who works as a in a laboratory but her life changes forever when she discovers the lab's classified secret is an amphibious creature known as The Asset (Doug Jones) and develops a unique bond with it.

