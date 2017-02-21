Alibaba's Ant Financial to invest $200 mn in S Korea's Kakao Pay

The investment in Kakao Pay comes less than a month after Ant bought US based MoneyGram

The investment in Kakao Pay comes less than a month after Ant bought US based MoneyGram

Alibaba's payment affiliate Ant Financial will invest $200 million in a unit of South Korean messaging giant Kakao, the said today, the Chinese firm's latest step to expand its global reach.



The investment in comes less than a month after Ant bought US-based payments operator for around USD 880 million and struck a partnership deal with Thailand's Ascend Money in November.



Ant is behind Alipay, which accounts for 80 per cent of electronic payments in where it is used for e-commerce at online venues and a large number of mobile applications.



Ant is also involved in investment services and online banking.



" is an important market for Ant Financial in its global expansion," said Douglas Feagin, president of Ant Financial International, in a joint statement with Kakao.



The said the investment was part of a larger strategic partnership to connect Ant's 450 million users worldwide with Kakao Pay, which currently has more than 14 million subscribers.



Kakao, best known for its mobile messaging service Kakao Talk, has more than 48 million users globally.



It decided in January to spin off its mobile payment service into a separate entity which offers services such as bill payment and remittance.



Shares in Kakao soared 4.25 per cent to 88400 won in afternoon Seoul trading today.

AFP/PTI