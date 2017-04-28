Mandatory Aadhaar for PAN card: Debate on

The Supreme on Thursday said it was “alive” to its earlier orders, which had held that should be “voluntary”.

“We are alive to the orders passed by this which says it should be voluntary,” a bench comprising Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said.

The apex made these observations while hearing the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of section 139AA of the (IT) Act, which was introduced through the latest Budget and the Act, 2017.

Section 139AA of the IT Act provides for mandatory quoting of or enrolment ID of application form for filing of returns and making application for allotment of PAN number with effect from July 1 this year.

Senior Counsel Shyam Divan, representing the petitioners, argued that section 139AA was unconstitutional and it was in “direct collision” with the Act.

“The entire Act is voluntary. It creates a right in favour of citizens. It does not create a duty. The act is entirely voluntary. How can they make it mandatory under the Act? The scheme under the Act is in direct collision with the provision of section 139AA,” he said.

He also argued that there was no question of forcing a person to give his consent for and this was an issue which “alters the relationship of Republic of India with its citizens”.

However, the Bench observed, “We have to interpret a statute according to the objective with which it has been framed.”

Referring to the earlier orders passed by the apex court, Divan said a five-judge bench had in October 2015 said the card scheme was voluntary and not mandatory till the matter was finally decided by the apex

He said in that order, the had also said a larger Bench was required to be set up for final disposal of the petitions but it has not been constituted till now.