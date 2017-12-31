Alliance Air tweaks its Lucknow-Bhopal flight timings

Air India's regional arm Alliance Air has decided to reschedule the timings of its flight on Lucknow- route to afternoon from morning for entire January, to pre-empt any weather-related impact on the services during the period.



The daily flight will now take off at 2.05 pm from and land at in at 3.45 pm. The flight, in its return leg, will depart from at 4.15 pm and reach at 5.55 pm, said in a statement.



is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the national carrier Air India, which operates on the regional routes.The revised schedule will come into effect from tomorrow and continue till January 31, it said adding that the change in timings of the flight to afternoon from morning is aimed at negating any impact of weather conditions during the month.

