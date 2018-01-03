Allow use of domestic coal in plants run on imports: Par Panel

The should consider allowing domestic to be used in imported coal-based thermal power plants to reduce the dependency on the dry fuel bought from other countries, says a report.



"The Committee has noted that the use of indigenous by the imported coal-based thermal power plants is dependent on policy interventions by the government," Standing Committee on and Steel said in its latest report.



It observed that government's intervention is needed for allowing use of domestic along with imported as the existing consent is only for the use of imported dry fuel."The committee has therefore desired that the should earnestly address this issue to bring down the import of non-coking coal," the report said.The committee also suggested that all out efforts be made to reverse the trend of importing coking by steel units by enhancing the domestic output or acquiring coking mines by overseas.The panel also suggested that in addition to supply side, the demand projections of be revised in consonance with the demand trends from various sectors so that the demand supply gap does not depict a different story.The 36th Report of the Committee on Production, Marketing and Distribution of of the Ministry was presented in Lok Sabha today.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)