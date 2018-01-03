Almond prices fall on weak demand

prices fell Rs 100 per 40 kg at the dry fruits market in the national capital today due to subdued demand from retailers and stockists amid adequate stocks on fresh arrivals.



(California) was down Rs 100 at Rs 16,900-17,100 per 40 kg and its kernel rates also eased by Rs 5 to Rs 605- 615 per kg.



Traders attributed the fall in prices to muted demand from retailers and stockists amidst adequate stocks.Following are today's quotations (per 40 kgs):(California-new) Rs 16,900-17,100, almond-gurbandi Rs 11,900-12,400, (girdhi) Rs 4,900-5,000, abjosh afghani Rs 8,000-25,000, kernel (california) Rs 605-615 per kg, kernel (gurbandi) Rs 700-800 per kg, chilgoza- (Roasted) (1 kg) Rs 2,500-2,600, cashew kernel 1 kg (no 180) Rs 1,075-1,085, cashew Kernel (no 210) Rs 975-985, cashew kernel (no 240) Rs 910-915, cashew kernel (no 320) Rs 810-820, cashew kernel broken 2 pieces Rs 655-760, cashew kernel broken 4 pieces Rs 630-745, cashew kernel broken 8 pieces Rs 545-665, copra (qtl) Rs 16,000-18,500, coconut powder (25 kgs) Rs 4,800-5,500, dry dates-red (qtl) Rs 3,500-12,500, fig Rs 25,000-40,000 (40 kg), kishmish kandhari local Rs 10,000- 15,000 (40 kg), kishmish kandhari special Rs 8,000-20,000 (40 kg), kishmish Indian yellow (40 kg) Rs 3,500-4,200 (40 kg), kishmish Indian green Rs 6,700-10,300 (40 kg), pistachio Irani Rs 1,100-1,200 (1 kg), pistachio hairati Rs 1,390-1,465 (1 kg), pistachio peshawari Rs 1,555-1,635 (1 kg), pistachio dodi (roasted) 750-860 (1 kg), walnut Rs 230-320 and walnut kernel(1 kg) Rs 500-900.

