Aluminium futures down 0.36% on weak demand

Aluminium prices moved down by 0.36 per cent to Rs 136.90 per kg in futures trade today as speculators reduced their bets amid easing demand in the spot market. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in 50 paise, or 0.36 per cent, to Rs 136.90 per kg in a business turnover of 233 lots. Likewise, the for delivery in April was trading lower by 45 paise, or 0.33 per cent, to Rs 137.60 per kg in 20 lots. Analysts said offloading of positions by participants due to decline in demand from consuming industries in the physical market helped aluminium futures trade lower.

