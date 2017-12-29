Aluminium futures slip 0.79% as demand wanes

Aluminium prices eased 0.79 per cent to Rs 144.25 per kg in futures trading today as speculators reduced exposure amid muted demand in the spot market.



At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in December fell Rs 1.15, or 0.79 per cent, to Rs 144.25 per kg in 994 lots.



Likewise, the for delivery in January contracts declined Rs 1.10, or 0.76 per cent, to Rs 144.50 per kg in 915 lots.Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to weak demand from consuming industries in the physical market led to fall in prices in futures trade.

