Amanda Bynes plans to return to acting next year

Amanda Bynes has teased she is willing to return to acting in 2018 but is waiting to find the right role.



The 31-year-old was last seen in 2010's "Easy A" but her career was sidetracked by two hit-and-runs and a DUI in 2012 as well as being arrested a year later for throwing a bong out of a window.



Her told Page Six, "Amanda is looking forward to ringing in the new year with her close friends this years. In 2018, she looks forward to completing fashion school and dipping her toe back into acting. She has had several offers but is waiting for the right one to come along for a comeback."Bynes is currently studying at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

