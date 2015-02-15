Amendments to AP Reorganisation Act likely in Budget session

Union Minister today indicated that the Centre may take up the issue of introducing amendments to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014 during the forthcoming session of Parliament.



"Regarding amendments in 2014, we are going to talk to both the state governments (AP and Telangana) and elected representatives on various issues and move forward. Informally talks happened recently on issues like number of seats of Legislative Council and employees' division," Naidu said here today.

"Only after a broad consensus is arrived on various issues the Central government will take up the amendments," the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said.



Asked if the amendments would be introduced in the forthcoming Parliament session, he said, "On some issues it might come...Based on the duration of the session."



"There will be discussions on new Bills and Ordinances (in the session of Parliament). Tomorrow a meeting of different ministries is scheduled on what Bills they seek to introduce. It should be seen if (there is) sufficient space and duration (with regard to introducing amendments in the AP Reorganisation Bill)," Venkaiah said.



Referring to the water dispute between AP and Telangana being resolved by the states' respective Chief Ministers N Chandrababu Naidu and K Chandrashekhar Rao yesterday, Venkaiah Naidu said it was good thing.



"Both the Chief Ministers should sort out the differences. The focus should be on development and the Centre will extend all its support to both the states," he said.



To a query that TRS reportedly had talks on joining the Central government, Naidu clarified saying, "They are all rumours. There was no such discussion either with me or (Prime Minister Narendra )Modiji. Both TRS and BJP are different political parties."



Asked about the demand for special category status to Andhra Pradesh, Naidu said, "It is under consideration of the Centre. Certain issues are being worked out.