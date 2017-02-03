Lok Dal names Mulayam Singh Yadav as star campaigner

Amidst uncertainity over his decision to campaign for Akhilesh Yadav, (SP) patron Singh Yadav was on Friday named as one of the star campaigners by the Lok Dal.

named him at the top of its list of star campaigners amid the political flip-flop in the Yadav family as announced that he would not campaign for Akhilesh and made a U-turn the very next day saying he would.

was irked over the SP- alliance for Assembly elections and had ventilated his anger over the tie-up by refusing to campaign claiming the alone was capable enough to bag 300 of the 403 seats.

issued a list of 14-star campaigners in which Mulayam's name is on the top followed by party national president Sunil Yadav.

Actor Rajpal Yadav and Markendey Deshpandey's name are also there in the list.

"We are hopeful that 'netaji' (Mulayam) will campaign for our candidates. He was with our party and is a true samajwadi (socialist) and we are using his photograph in our campaign," National President Sunil Singh said.

"A number of his followers are contesting on our ticket," a senior leader said.

However, there was no confirmation from Singh Yadav in this regard.

has already offered the embattled patriarch its symbol and national president's post.

Singh said his party in EC's records was a registered, unrecognised party that was formed by veteran socialist leader way back in 1980 and "netaji" was its founder member.

has the old election symbol of 'farmer ploughing field (khet jotta kissan)', on which had become the chief minister of UP.

In 2012 elections, had contested 76 of the 403 seats and though its candidate did not win any seat, the party received 5,000 to 15,000 votes in most of the constituencies.

In UP, which is having a seven-phase polling beginning February 11, has decided to contest some 300 seats this time and 25-30 nominees are likely to be sitting MLAs.