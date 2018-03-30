Amit Shah gives Rs 500,000 to late RSS worker's kin: Congress to EC

Accusing Shah of violating the election code of conduct for allegedly giving Rs five lakh to a deceased party worker's family, working on Friday demanded his externment from the state.

Rejecting the claims, has said that Shah did not give any money to Raju's family.

" Shah should not come to as hisintentions are very clear- to vitiate the election atmosphere and to violate the law. Today's incident is the best example for it," Rao told reporters here.

Hitting out at Shah for visiting Raju's family after the poll dates being announced, he said "during the visit Rs five lakh was given to the family.. it is clear as the mother (Raju's mother) has given a statement that they were given Rs five lakh."



Raju, a activist, was killed in Mysuru in March 2016, leading to tension in the area.

Calling it a clear case of violation of the election code of conduct, Rao said, "it is a grave offence as they have given money during the election. Also, I have got information that attempts have been made to control the media."



will immediately file a complaint with electoral officers, he said, adding that the should stop Shah from coming to

"...his malicious intentions, tactics, the unlawful activities that he is indulging in shows that he is behaving like a criminal," Rao alleged.

Pointing out that both Shah and Yeddurappa had been to jail in the past, Rao said the EC should take action against Yeddyurappa. Shah should be externed, he said.

"He should not be allowed to enter Karnataka," Rao said.

Shah, who is touring Mysuru as part of his"Karunada Jagruti Yatre" ahead of the May 12 assembly elections, on Friday visited Raju's residence and consoled his family.

He was accompanied by state B S Yeddyurappa, Ananth Kumar, from Mysuru Pratap Simha, among others.

As news of Rs 500,000 were reportedly given to Raju's family was aired in the media, rejected the claims in a tweet.

"Dear Channels, @AmitShah ji did not give any money to Raju's family, he only asked how much compensation we gave on behalf of the party n it was 5 lakh," he said.