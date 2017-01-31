Amitabh Chaudhary barred from convening BCCI selection committee meeting

All was not well was understood when BCCI mandarins broke for lunch

All was not well was understood when BCCI mandarins broke for lunch

The selection committee meeting for the one-off Test against was delayed by four hours after joint secretary was found ineligible to convene the meeting.



The meeting was supposed to be held at 12 noon but was delayed by four hours as Chaudhary, who was present at the five-star facility, was not allowed according to the chief of Committee of Administrators Vinod Rai's instruction.



It was around 12 noon Chaudhary was told that he has to wait as he is ineligible to attend the meeting. It was Rahul Johri, the chief executive officer (CEO) who convened the meeting by video conferencing.



" had called a senior selection committee meeting in today to select the squad against Bangladesh. and Co have immediately swung in and barred him from doing anything. The CEO is directly convening the meeting via video conference from Mumbai," a source, who was witness to every incident in New Delhi, told PTI on Tuesday.



All was not well was understood when mandarins broke for lunch with one of the selectors Sarandeep Singh was not even around.



Some of the waiting media members were told that meeting will start at 3 pm but then around 3:30 pm Sarandeep was seen entering the hotel and looked clueless about when the meeting will start.



Around 4 pm, he went up and joined his colleagues as the meeting started.



Tuesday's incident proved that Chaudhary probably is not authorised to function as joint secretary and will go to Dubai as representative only as he has a thorough background knowledge that investment banker Vikram Limaye will be needing for future meetings.

Press Trust of India