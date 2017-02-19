Company
You are here: Home » Companies » Industry

Capgemini India chief says 65% of IT employees can't be re-skilled
Business Standard

Amusement park industry seeks single digit GST rate

There are nearly 480 amusement parks in the country

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

GST

The country's amusement park industry, whose combined turnover is expected to touch Rs 6,000 crore in 2020, has urged the union finance ministry for a single digit goods and services tax (GST) levy.

"We have written to finance ministry officials for a single digit GST levy on the amusement park industry," Ajay Sarin, president of Indian Association of Amusement Parks and Industries (IAAPI) told PTI here.

There are nearly 480 amusement parks in the country, the prominent being AdlabsImagica, Esselworld, Nicco Park and Wonderla.

He said in the present taxation regime the industry is subject to entertainment tax and service tax.

Entertainment taxes are being levied by the states at different rates, with the effective tax rates going up as high as 50 per cent at times.

"Since we are a part of the tourism sector, we have requested the ministry to withdraw the levy of service tax as well once GST is levied," he said.

The industry, he said, generated direct employment to 80,000 people and indirect employment to 1.5 lakh people.

According to him, the tax rates in other Asian countries like Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, China and Japan were well below 10 per cent.

The industry will hold its 17th expo in Mumbai from February 22 where exhibitors from 20 overseas countries would participate.

He said it was a very labour intensive industry and manufacturing of equipment like the roller coaster and others also fetched good foreign exchange from exports.

A typical break-up of the revenue showed 55 per cent was generated from ticket sales, 35 per cent from food and beverages and the balance from merchandising and branding.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Amusement park industry seeks single digit GST rate

There are nearly 480 amusement parks in the country

There are nearly 480 amusement parks in the country
The country's amusement park industry, whose combined turnover is expected to touch Rs 6,000 crore in 2020, has urged the union finance ministry for a single digit goods and services tax (GST) levy.

"We have written to finance ministry officials for a single digit GST levy on the amusement park industry," Ajay Sarin, president of Indian Association of Amusement Parks and Industries (IAAPI) told PTI here.

There are nearly 480 amusement parks in the country, the prominent being AdlabsImagica, Esselworld, Nicco Park and Wonderla.

He said in the present taxation regime the industry is subject to entertainment tax and service tax.

Entertainment taxes are being levied by the states at different rates, with the effective tax rates going up as high as 50 per cent at times.

"Since we are a part of the tourism sector, we have requested the ministry to withdraw the levy of service tax as well once GST is levied," he said.

The industry, he said, generated direct employment to 80,000 people and indirect employment to 1.5 lakh people.

According to him, the tax rates in other Asian countries like Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, China and Japan were well below 10 per cent.

The industry will hold its 17th expo in Mumbai from February 22 where exhibitors from 20 overseas countries would participate.

He said it was a very labour intensive industry and manufacturing of equipment like the roller coaster and others also fetched good foreign exchange from exports.

A typical break-up of the revenue showed 55 per cent was generated from ticket sales, 35 per cent from food and beverages and the balance from merchandising and branding.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Amusement park industry seeks single digit GST rate

There are nearly 480 amusement parks in the country

The country's amusement park industry, whose combined turnover is expected to touch Rs 6,000 crore in 2020, has urged the union finance ministry for a single digit goods and services tax (GST) levy.

"We have written to finance ministry officials for a single digit GST levy on the amusement park industry," Ajay Sarin, president of Indian Association of Amusement Parks and Industries (IAAPI) told PTI here.

There are nearly 480 amusement parks in the country, the prominent being AdlabsImagica, Esselworld, Nicco Park and Wonderla.

He said in the present taxation regime the industry is subject to entertainment tax and service tax.

Entertainment taxes are being levied by the states at different rates, with the effective tax rates going up as high as 50 per cent at times.

"Since we are a part of the tourism sector, we have requested the ministry to withdraw the levy of service tax as well once GST is levied," he said.

The industry, he said, generated direct employment to 80,000 people and indirect employment to 1.5 lakh people.

According to him, the tax rates in other Asian countries like Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, China and Japan were well below 10 per cent.

The industry will hold its 17th expo in Mumbai from February 22 where exhibitors from 20 overseas countries would participate.

He said it was a very labour intensive industry and manufacturing of equipment like the roller coaster and others also fetched good foreign exchange from exports.

A typical break-up of the revenue showed 55 per cent was generated from ticket sales, 35 per cent from food and beverages and the balance from merchandising and branding.

image
Business Standard
177 22