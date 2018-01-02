Amy Winehouse's father claims artist visited him as ghost

Winehouse's father has claimed that the artist's spirit often pays him a visit in the form of a



The late singer's father told The Sun that his daughter's spirit visits her family's home in Kent.



"After three years I was thinking maybe that one day she will come back in some shape or form, and she does come backnot physically, but spiritually all the time," Winehouse said."Her spirit comes and sits on the end of my bed. She just sits there and it looks just like her with her beautiful face and she looks at me. I say to her, 'Are you all right?' because I get nervous with her being there. But it is comforting in a way to know she is here and around me," he added.Winehouse said that his daughter's spirit often visits him around her birthday, September 14, sometimes in the form of a blackbird, similar to the one she had tattooed on her arm."The week after she died I was at my sister's house and we heard this thud and a blackbird that looked identical to Amy's tattoo flew into the glass... We went and picked it up and put it up on a perch," Winehouse said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)