Anil Baijal takes oath as Lt Governor of Delhi

Baijal had retired from service in 2006 as secretary, urban development ministry

Amid escalating tension between the and Centre, career bureaucrat today took over as the Lt Governor of and struck up a cautious note on his future relationship with the Kejriwal government.



70-year-old Baijal, however, said that he will work together with the for betterment of Delhi.



On being asked about his relationship with the after taking oath, he said, "This is a speculative thing and I don't know how the relationship will improve."



"We will sit together and talk," he said and also thanked President and Prime Minister for giving him the responsibility of the Lt Governor.



" is a megapolis city which has several problems like women safety, law and order, huge population, infrastructure, civic agencies and congestion.



"We all know these problems. We will sit together and work to solve them," he told reporters here.



Baijal was administered the oath of office and secrecy of Lt Governor by Chief Justice of High Court G Rohini.



Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and New MP Meenakshi Lekhi attended the oath-taking ceremony.



Baijal, a 1969 batch IAS officer, had served as Union Home Secretary under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee besides holding key positions in other ministries.



Baijal had retired from service in 2006 as Secretary, Urban Development Ministry. He is a former vice chairman of Development Authority.



He was actively associated with the designing and roll-out of Rs 60,000 crore Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) launched by the Manmohan Singh government.



The former bureaucrat was also on the executive council of the think-tank Vivekananda International Foundation, several of whose former members have been appointed to senior positions by the including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

