India's Ankur Mittal wins silver at ISSF World Shotgun Championship

India's Ankur Mittal won silver medal in the men's double trap event at the ongoing ISSF World Shotgun Championship, here today.



In the junior category, 17-year-old Ahvar Rizvi also won a silver medal in the same event.



In the men's event, Mittal scored 66 points as he maintained his lead till the final four shots when Russia's Vitaly Fokeev took over, eventually winning the event with 68 points. He had scored 145 points to finish first in the qualifiers.Sangram Dahiya ended in 20th place with 135, while Md. Asab came in 23rd with 133 hits in the qualifying round.The trio combined for a fifth spot in the Team category with 413 points, where won with 418.In the junior men's double trap team event, won the with a combined score of 401. won silver with 389 and with 387.In the individual final, Ahvar carried his shoot-off momentum and shot brilliantly to lead for right till the end, but lost the in the last two targets to talented Briton James Dedman.Ahvar finished with 66 out of 80 targets with Dedman a point ahead on 67. Dedman won in the senior category at the New World Cup stage event earlier this year, as well as a Junior World Cup very recently inShardul was the first to bow out of the final in sixth position, shooting 19 targets out of the first 30.is on top of the medal table so far with six medals and a total of 11 medals. is in fourth spot with one and two Silver medals. The men's and women's Skeet competitions now remain.