IndiGo, whose 11 A320neo powered by (P&W) engines are grounded due to safety concerns, today had to pull out one more such from service.

The neo aircraft, bearing registration number VT-ITX, has not flown since 8:45am today after landing at New Delhi's (IGIA), according to FlightRadar24, a flight-tracking website.

According to a source, the was forced to ground the after were detected in the jet's after it completed the Bengaluru-New flight this morning.

This is the third incident of an A320neo, fitted with P&W engines, facing a glitch since the grounding of 11 on March 12.

IndiGo, however, in a statement said that the was "proactively withdrawn" in for a maintenance check to attend to a defect reported by the pilot.

"These maintenance checks are part of a comprehensive programme of early detection. During the maintenance check, were observed on engine number 1, (and) number 3 bearing chip detector, which is a known concern on the Neo engine," the said.

regulator Directorate General of Civil (DGCA) had on March 12 ordered the grounding of 11 A320Neo planes fitted with P&W1100 engines beyond ESN 450 series due to recurring problems, including mid-air shutdowns.

Of these, eight belong to and the rest are of Another three A320Neos of are already on the ground since February.

Today's incident comes ahead of the submission of an affidavit by the DGCA next week to the Bombay High Court, in response to a PIL, on the steps taken by it to quell the anxiety of passengers over issues related to these engines.

A city resident, Harish Agarwal, in his PIL has sought appropriate directions to the civil authorities over recent reports that certain ' (P&W) engines', which power A320neo planes, were more susceptible to engine failures.

Concerns over the safety of such planes increased with another engine failure forcing the emergency landing of an flight at on March 12.

This had forced the regulator to crack the saying that there was no concrete proposal in place at this stage to address the issue.

On March 16 too, was detected on engine 2 of the VT ITE (A320neo) at and the plane had to be ferried to after obtaining the DGCA's nod.

On March 13, VT-ITH operating on the Mumbai- route had confronted the same problem.

"Both and have been told not to refit these engines, which are spare with them in their inventory," the DGCA had said at the time of grounding the fleet.

Consequently, both and have cancelled over 600 flights this month, with 488 flights by alone.

On February 9, the European Safety Agency (EASA) had issued an emergency airworthiness directive for A320neo planes fitted with P&W1100 engines having a particular serial number.

The directive followed instances of the engines shutdown during flights and rejected take-offs involving the A320neo

On February 13, DGCA had said that it was monitoring engine glitches to ensure that safety was not compromised.