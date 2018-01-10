Another JNU student 'goes missing'

A 26-year-old student, pursuing PhD at (JNU) here, has gone missing from the campus, the police said. Mukul Jain, enrolled in Life Sciences course, has been missing since January 8, they said. A missing report was registered in the evening of January 8.

It is suspected that he was having some problems in his relationship, said a from the South-west District. Till now, no foul play has been suspected, they added. Najeeb Ahmed, also a student, went missing from the of the university on October 15, 2016 following a scuffle with some other students, allegedly affiliated to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the previous night. Over a month after the incident, his mother moved the High Court, seeking directions to the police to trace her son. The high on May 16 last year handed over to the the investigation into the disappearance of Najeeb, a student of M. Sc in

