Exodus begins? MLA Semmalai joins Panneerselvam's camp after SC verdict

Veteran All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) legislator Semmalai on Tuesday extended his support to O Panneerselvam, giving a boost to the chief minister's camp.

Semmalai, the MLA from Mettur and a former minister, arrived at the chief minister's Greenways Road residence and extended his support to Panneerselvam, sources in his camp said.

With the arrival of Semmalai, the number of MLAs in the camp rose to nine, including the chief minister.

The development comes after the Supreme Court convicted the general secretary V K Sasikala, along with two others in a 20-year-old disproportionate assets case on Tuesday, coming as a twist to the political crisis in Tamil Nadu. The order has been issued at a time when had staked a claim to become the chief minister of the state, replacing O

This means won't be able to contest elections for the next 10 years. TV reports claimed that broke down after hearing the verdict at the resort she was staying in.

On February 5, General Secretary VK was elected as the Legislature Party Leader.

However, two days later, had raised a banner of revolt against her, alleging he was forced to step down for her.