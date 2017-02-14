TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » South

Sasikala's CM hopes dashed as SC convicts her in 20-year-old DA case
Business Standard

Exodus begins? MLA Semmalai joins Panneerselvam's camp after SC verdict

With the arrival of Semmalai, the number of MLAs in the Panneerselvam camp rose to nine

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Panneerselvam. Photo: PTI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Panneerselvam. Photo: PTI

Veteran All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) legislator Semmalai on Tuesday extended his support to O Panneerselvam, giving a boost to the chief minister's camp.

Semmalai, the MLA from Mettur and a former minister, arrived at the chief minister's Greenways Road residence and extended his support to Panneerselvam, sources in his camp said.

With the arrival of Semmalai, the number of MLAs in the Panneerselvam camp rose to nine, including the chief minister.

The development comes after the Supreme Court convicted the AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala, along with two others in a 20-year-old disproportionate assets case on Tuesday, coming as a twist to the political crisis in Tamil Nadu. The order has been issued at a time when Sasikala had staked a claim to become the chief minister of the state, replacing O Panneerselvam.

This means Sasikala won't be able to contest elections for the next 10 years. TV reports claimed that Sasikala broke down after hearing the verdict at the resort she was staying in. 

On February 5, AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala was elected as the Legislature Party Leader.

However, two days later, Panneerselvam had raised a banner of revolt against her, alleging he was forced to step down for her.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Exodus begins? MLA Semmalai joins Panneerselvam's camp after SC verdict

With the arrival of Semmalai, the number of MLAs in the Panneerselvam camp rose to nine

With the arrival of Semmalai, the number of MLAs in the Panneerselvam camp rose to nine
Veteran All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) legislator Semmalai on Tuesday extended his support to O Panneerselvam, giving a boost to the chief minister's camp.

Semmalai, the MLA from Mettur and a former minister, arrived at the chief minister's Greenways Road residence and extended his support to Panneerselvam, sources in his camp said.

With the arrival of Semmalai, the number of MLAs in the Panneerselvam camp rose to nine, including the chief minister.

The development comes after the Supreme Court convicted the AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala, along with two others in a 20-year-old disproportionate assets case on Tuesday, coming as a twist to the political crisis in Tamil Nadu. The order has been issued at a time when Sasikala had staked a claim to become the chief minister of the state, replacing O Panneerselvam.

This means Sasikala won't be able to contest elections for the next 10 years. TV reports claimed that Sasikala broke down after hearing the verdict at the resort she was staying in. 

On February 5, AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala was elected as the Legislature Party Leader.

However, two days later, Panneerselvam had raised a banner of revolt against her, alleging he was forced to step down for her.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Exodus begins? MLA Semmalai joins Panneerselvam's camp after SC verdict

With the arrival of Semmalai, the number of MLAs in the Panneerselvam camp rose to nine

Veteran All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) legislator Semmalai on Tuesday extended his support to O Panneerselvam, giving a boost to the chief minister's camp.

Semmalai, the MLA from Mettur and a former minister, arrived at the chief minister's Greenways Road residence and extended his support to Panneerselvam, sources in his camp said.

With the arrival of Semmalai, the number of MLAs in the Panneerselvam camp rose to nine, including the chief minister.

The development comes after the Supreme Court convicted the AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala, along with two others in a 20-year-old disproportionate assets case on Tuesday, coming as a twist to the political crisis in Tamil Nadu. The order has been issued at a time when Sasikala had staked a claim to become the chief minister of the state, replacing O Panneerselvam.

This means Sasikala won't be able to contest elections for the next 10 years. TV reports claimed that Sasikala broke down after hearing the verdict at the resort she was staying in. 

On February 5, AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala was elected as the Legislature Party Leader.

However, two days later, Panneerselvam had raised a banner of revolt against her, alleging he was forced to step down for her.

image
Business Standard
177 22