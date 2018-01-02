Anti-Pak slogans in LS

Anti- slogans were raised in the today by some members as the House paid homage to the personnel killed in a terror strike in on December 31.



Just as entered the chamber, some members raised " murdabad (Down with Pakistan)" slogans.



The then read out obituary reference related to the killing of five personnel in Pulwama in a terror attack on the last day of 2017. She termed the attack as a cowardly act.The members then stood in silence for a few minutes in the memory of the slain security personnel.A few days ago, some members joined by a few MPs had raised similar slogans referring to the treatment meted out to the kin of Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistani authorities in

