Anurag Kashyap warns fans about fake Facebook account

Filmmaker Kashyap today took to to warn people about a fake account impersonating him. The "Mukkabaaz" posted a screenshot of the fake account which used his name and photo. "This is a fake account on asking actors for private pictures...

Don't fall into his trap... We have reported him," Kashyap tweeted. Kashyap is known for giving big breaks to young and aspiring actors and has launched careers of celebs such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Kalki Koechlin and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)