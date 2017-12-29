Apple apologises for slowing iPhones, offers discounted

today apologised to its customers for slowing down performance of older models and said it would discount replacement batteries for some of its handsets.



The move by responded to an uproar from users -- and a series of lawsuits -- after of the battery problems stoked concerns the company was unfairly nudging consumers to upgrade.



"We know that some of you feel has let you down. We apologise," said in a message to customers on its website."We've always wanted our customers to be able to use their iPhones as long as possible. We're proud that products are known for their durability, and for holding their value longer than our competitors' devices."said it was reducing the price of an out-of- warranty battery replacement from USD 79 to USD 29 for anyone with an 6 or later whose battery needs to be replaced, starting in late January through December 2018.The company said it also would issue a to make it easier for customers to see if an ageing battery is affecting performance."As always, our team is working on ways to make the user experience even better, including improving how we manage performance and avoid unexpected shutdowns as batteries age," the statement said.The controversy erupted last week after acknowledged a feature to "smooth out" spikes in demand for power to prevent 6 models from shutting down due to the cold or weak batteries.Rumours had persisted for years at tech websites devoted to products and among fans of the company's products that performance was being intentionally slowed, perhaps to push users to buy newer models.Apple's latest statement said that "we have never -- and would never -- do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any product, or degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades."But it noted that "batteries are consumable components that become less effective as they chemically age" and that factors such as heat can affect performance.said a last year "manages the maximum performance of some system components when needed to prevent a shutdown" and that "in some cases users may experience longer launch times for apps and other reductions in performance.

