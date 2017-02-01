Apple topples Samsung as top global smartphone player in Q4: Report

Tech giant has toppled Korean electronics' major to become the numero uno player in the global market in the fourth quarter of 2016, shipping 78.3 million iPhones, according to research firm Counterpoint.

" had a record quarter shipping 78.3 million in all important holiday season, surpassing (78 million) in overall market share," it said.

had a market share of 17.8 per cent, while had 17.7 per cent share in the October-December 2016 quarter.

Huawei, Oppo and vivo followed in the tally with market share of 10.2 per cent, 6.9 per cent and 4.8 per cent, respectively.

For the whole 2016 year, Samsung, however, continued to led the market with a market share of 21 per cent. Its shipments declined 4 per cent year-on-year, registering 310 million units during the year.

Interestingly, the US, and alone contributed to almost 50 per cent of the total shipments in 2016.

shipments reached 1,512 million units in CY 2016, of which 440 million units smartphones were shipped in the fourth quarter alone.

"The global market grew by a modest three per cent y-o-y in CY 2016 with major brands such as and seeing an annual decline in growth," CounterPoint Research Research Analyst Shobhit Srivastava said.

He added that bulk of the growth was driven by three major Chinese brands — Huawei, Oppo and vivo — which combined grew a healthy 57 per cent y-o-y shipping more than 300 million units globally.

"2016 was the inflection point for LTE as a technology as it scaled down to lower price points (sub-$75). LTE adoption was much faster compared to any other previous cellular technologies as the total LTE demand crossed a billion units in 2016," Counterpoint Research Associate Director Tarun Pathak said.