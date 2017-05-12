TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Sensex off record highs, down 52 points in late morning trade
Business Standard

April CPI inflation to slip to 3.2% from 3.8% March: BofA-ML

BofA-ML said based on sowing data, it is expecting bigger oilseeds and pulses output

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

inflation
A vegetable vendor counts currency notes as he waits for customers at a wholesale vegetable market in Ahmedabad (Photo: Reuters)

April CPI inflation is expected to slip to 3.2 per cent from 3.8 per cent in March, well within the RBI's 2-6 per cent target, says a Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofA-ML) report.

According to the global financial services major, food prices are likely to fall on a good summer rabi harvest and this in turn is expected to bring CPI inflation down.

"We expect April CPI inflation to slip to 3.2 per cent from 3.8 per cent in March — well within the RBI's 2-6 per cent target — on falling food inflation," BofA-ML said in a research note.

According to official data, retail inflation jumped to a five-month high of 3.81 per cent in March, while inflation based on wholesale price index (WPI) slipped to 5.70 per cent.

BofA-ML further said based on sowing data, it is expecting bigger oilseeds and pulses output.

Moreover, while acreage has shrunk, sugar prices are easing on ample stocks and removal of duty on import of up to 0.5 million tons of raw sugar by June 30.

Besides, El Nino delay may lead to good South-west monsoon, it added.

On RBI's policy stance, the report said that the central bank may go for a 25 bps rate cut in its August policy review.

The global brokerage firm cited three reasons for an August rate cut — April inflation is likely to slip to 3.2 per cent, a receding El Nino could lead to a good monsoon and oil imported inflation fears are also receding.

The Reserve Bank in its monetary policy review meet on April 6 kept the repurchase or repo rate — at which it lends to banks — unchanged at 6.25 per cent but increased reverse repo rate to 6 per cent from 5.75 per cent.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

April CPI inflation to slip to 3.2% from 3.8% March: BofA-ML

BofA-ML said based on sowing data, it is expecting bigger oilseeds and pulses output

BofA-ML said based on sowing data, it is expecting bigger oilseeds and pulses output
April CPI inflation is expected to slip to 3.2 per cent from 3.8 per cent in March, well within the RBI's 2-6 per cent target, says a Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofA-ML) report.

According to the global financial services major, food prices are likely to fall on a good summer rabi harvest and this in turn is expected to bring CPI inflation down.

"We expect April CPI inflation to slip to 3.2 per cent from 3.8 per cent in March — well within the RBI's 2-6 per cent target — on falling food inflation," BofA-ML said in a research note.

According to official data, retail inflation jumped to a five-month high of 3.81 per cent in March, while inflation based on wholesale price index (WPI) slipped to 5.70 per cent.

BofA-ML further said based on sowing data, it is expecting bigger oilseeds and pulses output.

Moreover, while acreage has shrunk, sugar prices are easing on ample stocks and removal of duty on import of up to 0.5 million tons of raw sugar by June 30.

Besides, El Nino delay may lead to good South-west monsoon, it added.

On RBI's policy stance, the report said that the central bank may go for a 25 bps rate cut in its August policy review.

The global brokerage firm cited three reasons for an August rate cut — April inflation is likely to slip to 3.2 per cent, a receding El Nino could lead to a good monsoon and oil imported inflation fears are also receding.

The Reserve Bank in its monetary policy review meet on April 6 kept the repurchase or repo rate — at which it lends to banks — unchanged at 6.25 per cent but increased reverse repo rate to 6 per cent from 5.75 per cent.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

April CPI inflation to slip to 3.2% from 3.8% March: BofA-ML

BofA-ML said based on sowing data, it is expecting bigger oilseeds and pulses output

April CPI inflation is expected to slip to 3.2 per cent from 3.8 per cent in March, well within the RBI's 2-6 per cent target, says a Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofA-ML) report.

According to the global financial services major, food prices are likely to fall on a good summer rabi harvest and this in turn is expected to bring CPI inflation down.

"We expect April CPI inflation to slip to 3.2 per cent from 3.8 per cent in March — well within the RBI's 2-6 per cent target — on falling food inflation," BofA-ML said in a research note.

According to official data, retail inflation jumped to a five-month high of 3.81 per cent in March, while inflation based on wholesale price index (WPI) slipped to 5.70 per cent.

BofA-ML further said based on sowing data, it is expecting bigger oilseeds and pulses output.

Moreover, while acreage has shrunk, sugar prices are easing on ample stocks and removal of duty on import of up to 0.5 million tons of raw sugar by June 30.

Besides, El Nino delay may lead to good South-west monsoon, it added.

On RBI's policy stance, the report said that the central bank may go for a 25 bps rate cut in its August policy review.

The global brokerage firm cited three reasons for an August rate cut — April inflation is likely to slip to 3.2 per cent, a receding El Nino could lead to a good monsoon and oil imported inflation fears are also receding.

The Reserve Bank in its monetary policy review meet on April 6 kept the repurchase or repo rate — at which it lends to banks — unchanged at 6.25 per cent but increased reverse repo rate to 6 per cent from 5.75 per cent.

image
Business Standard
177 22