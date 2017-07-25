Armed forces are sufficiently equipped to defend the country: Arun Jaitley

Indian armed forces are "reasonably and sufficiently equipped" to defend the sovereignty of the country, asserted.



Jaitley's response in the came after members raised the issue of defence preparedness in the wake of a report flagging that the was facing a critical shortage of that can last just 10 days of war.



The has stated that the army faces a shortfall of 40 per cent, that is 61 out of 152 types of available were meant for less than 10 days of fighting a war. The army is supposed to hold stocks of for 40 days of an intense war.Jaitley said the report has reference to the shortage of in relation to a point of time."Subsequently thereafter, significant progress has been made," he said. "Procedures (for procurement of arms and ammunition) have been simplified, powers decentralised and the armed forces are reasonably and sufficiently equipped," he said.However, the was not satisfied with the reply and put tough posers to the"When was procedure simplified," asked Anand Sharma of the and then claimed that the decision was taken just a few days back."For three years nothing was done," he said, adding that there has been no full-time in the country and the earlier one, Manohar Parrikar, was a "non-performer".Deputy Chairman P J Kurien said if the wants a discussion, they can give a separate notice.Raising the issue, Ramgopal Yadav (SP) said the report on the shortage of arms and comes amid tension on the borders with both and"Why don't we have arms and to fight more than 10 days of war," he asked. "The people are concerned. Please do whatever is needed to save the country."Ripun Bora (Cong) raised the issue through a Zero Hour mention, saying major decisions for procurement taken during 2009 and 2013 by the previous government, have not been approved by the presentA Rs 16,500 crore plan prepared by the Defence Ministry too has not yet been implemented, he said, adding the had in its report pointed to "very bad condition of Indian Navy" with 38 accidents taking places in the last few years.The safety organisation too has not been functional because of lack of approvals, he said.Jaitley said the report has 2013 as a reference point and there have been follow-ups.