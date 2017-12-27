Armenia looks to solar energy to move out of Russia's shadow

Landlocked and poor, has long relied on for its needs, but the is hoping to reduce that dependence by tapping a resource that is plentiful in the region: the sun.



With few fossil fuel resources of its own and its sole nuclear power plant nearing the end of its working life, is on to reduce its dependence on its former Soviet master, which accounts for nearly 83 per cent of gas



And with much sunnier than most of -- according to figures, it receives 1,720 kilowatt hours per square metre of sunlight every year, compared to an average of 1,000 in -- looks to be the most promising."To ensure its security and independence, Armenia, like any other country, strives to diversify sources," the ex-Soviet republic's Minister Hayk Harutyunyan told AFP.Within four years, up to eight percent of the country's needs will be covered by renewables, according to the government's policy paper, " Roadmap."The document estimates the country's potential capacity of production at up to 3,000 megawatts -- enough to meet domestic demand and even make a net exporter.Harutyunyan said that a consortium of investors from 10 countries will soon start building a solar plant capable of producing 55 megawatts ofOne of the backers, the World Bank, has earmarked some USD 60 million for the project, as part of its initiative to reduce globalSo far, three solar power plants with capacity of one megawatt each have been built across the country and seven more will follow by the end of 2018.Next year, the headquarters of the Armenian cabinet of ministers will fully switch to solar energy, subsequently followed by all governmental buildings.A pilot project was launched in March to install rooftop solar panels in remote villages across the country to provide households with and hot water.In late 2015, an Armenian tycoon with business interests in Russia, Samvel Karapetyan, bought out Armenia's indebted distribution company from a Kremlin-controlled holding,Karapetyan's Tashit Group is investing in solar projects and has already spent some USD 500,000 in building a solar power plant in the mountainous tourist town ofIn addition to increasing the share of renewables, the Armenian is seeking to reduce that of and oil by more than a third by 2020, compared with 2010 levels.tightened its grip on Armenia's economy and politics in 2006 by taking complete control over Armenia's power plants and distribution companies.provides more than 80 per cent of the used by the landlocked nation and supplies all of the fuel for the country's sole nuclear power plant, the Metsamor.The has repeatedly called on to shut down the aging Metsamor -- which produces more than a third of the country's -- for security reasons.But the Armenian has decided to extend the plant's operations until its production capacities are fully replaced by alternative in 2026."We have never had any illusion that the nuclear power plant could work forever. One day, we will have to stop it and we must be ready for this," said Harutyunyan."That's why, during the last several years, has been stepping up efforts to develop all types of renewable -- hydro, wind, and solar."The extent of Russia's influence on the ex-Soviet republic became clear in 2013 when made a surprise foreign policy U-turn and joined the Moscow-led economic bloc, instead of signing a long-negotiated pact on political association and economic integration with theA member of the -- designed as Russia's counterweight to NATO -- is also the Kremlin's closest military ally in the region, which has historically been an arena of geopolitical rivalry between global powers.For decades, has been locked in territorial conflict with Turkey-backed Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. And in the face of the perceived threat from its arch-foes in and Baku, has been forced into Moscow's orbit."Alternative may not fully replace conventional sources, but it will help reduce Armenia's dependence on and, as a result, weaken the Kremlin's political leverage over Yerevan," Armenian analyst told AFP.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)