Business Standard

Army rejects Pak military video of attacks on Indian posts

A senior army official said there was no casualty & only a woman sustained injuries in Pak firing

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Indian Army personnel taking positions

The Indian Army on Sunday rejected as "false and fabricated" a video circulated by Pakistan purportedly showing attacks by its military on some Indian posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

A spokesperson of the Pakistani military had tweeted the video clip titled "Pak Army strikes Indian Posts on LoC".



"It is false and fabricated," a top Indian Army official said here.

The Indian Army had also rejected the Pakistan military's claim that five Indian soldiers were killed in Tatta Pani sector along the LoC yesterday when Pakistani troops had retaliated to Indian fire.

A senior army official said there was no casualty and only a woman sustained injuries in the Pakistani firing.

On May 23, the Indian Army had released a video of "punitive fire assaults" on Pakistani positions across the Line of Control, inflicting "some damage".

Pakistan, however, had dismissed the Indian Army's assertion of destroying its posts in the Naushera sector.

Incidents of cross-border firing along the LoC have seen a significant rise in the last few weeks.

