Army rejects Pak military video of attacks on Indian posts

A senior army official said there was no casualty & only a woman sustained injuries in Pak firing

The on Sunday rejected as "false and fabricated" a video circulated by purportedly showing attacks by its on some Indian posts along the in Jammu and Kashmir.



A spokesperson of the Pakistani had tweeted the video clip titled " strikes Indian Posts on LoC".



"It is false and fabricated," a top official said here.



The had also rejected the military's claim that five Indian were killed in sector along the yesterday when Pakistani had retaliated to Indian fire.



On May 23, the had released a video of "punitive fire assaults" on Pakistani positions across the Line of Control, inflicting "some damage".



Pakistan, however, had dismissed the Indian Army's assertion of destroying its posts in the sector.



Incidents of along the have seen a significant rise in the last few weeks.

Press Trust of India