Around 44,000 with disabilities given skill devp training:

Close to 44,000 people with disabilities in the country have been given skill development training, the Centre's for Persons with Disabilities Kumar said.



He said the national average of certificate issuance to persons with disabilities stands at close to 50 per cent and it is 47 per cent in Rajasthan, which needs to increase.



"Skill development training will be given to 5 lakh people with disabilities by 2018 and to 25 lakh by 2022 under Sugamya Abhiyan. So far, 44,000 people have been given training," said.He was in the city to hold meetings with the stateCiting the example of Tamil Nadu, he said most of the disabled persons have certificate and high rate of certificate issuance is needed to be achieved in other states too.In northeast states, he said, the percentage of people with disabilities having certificate is quite low.also reviewed the progress in the implementation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act in the state.

