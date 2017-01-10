Arrest warrant issued against Wasim Akram

A sessions court here on Tuesday issued a bailable arrest warrant against Pakistan's former captain after he missed 31 hearings of a case he filed against a retired Major after a road accident last year.

Akram had filed a case against Major (retd) Aminur Rehman and associates last August after he was involved in a road accident with the retired army man.

The major had drawn out a revolver and fired an open shot after his vehicle collided with Akram's while the former captain was returning home after conducting a fast bowlers camp at the National Stadium.

Sources said that the matter was amicably settled between the two parties on the intervention of influential people in a few days and that is why no one had attended the hearings of the case, which was initially registered at Bahadurabad police station at Akram's behest.

The sessions court has set the next date of hearing for January 17 and directed police to ensure Akram makes an appearance.

The fast bowling great is in Australia with his family for the and Australia series.