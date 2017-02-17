Artists, not technology, will save the world: Anand Mahindra

-
-
Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Friday said poets, writers and artists will help save the world from the scourges of oppression and climate change, and not the technology.
"Who will save the world? It is going to be poets. Poets will save the world, not technology," he said, addressing leaders from the Indian IT industry here.
"It is the people who use their imagination...People who oppose oppression, people who oppose the pollution on the planet...They're not machines who are going to oppose that. It is going to be poets, writers, musicians. They will save the world, not the technology," Mahindra said.
Mahindra, whose group consists of Tech Mahindra, the fifth largest software exporter in the country, had been asked about 'power of technology' during a panel discussion.
The final word on this came from HDFC Bank chief Aditya Puri, who said, "Technology is always overestimated".
