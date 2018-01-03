Arunachal school children interacts with GOC, Eastern Command

A group of school children from today interacted with Lt Gen Abhay Krishna, Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, who shared his thoughts on 'Unity in Diversity' with them.



The visit of the school children was part of National Integration Tour organised by the with an aim to acquaint younger ones from North-East with the rich cultural heritage of the country.



The team comprised 25 students from Tuting Valley and 26 from Yinkiong district of Arunachal Pradesh, an army release said here.As part of the tour, the children from North-Eastern state were provided with glimpses of cultural heritage of through their visits to Fort William, Bridge, and Indian Museum, the release said.Army routinely undertakes such national integration tours for children in various parts of the country.This initiative is an effort by the towards giving opportunity to students of NE to integrate with rest of the country and in turn contribute towards nation building and increasing opportunities available due to developing economy of the nation.

