Ashes gone, pride at stake for wounded England at MCG

It's been a tour from hell for Joe Root's beleaguered team, succumbing to three heavy defeats and rendering the last two Tests in and as "dead rubbers."



Root has been in the eye of the storm over the tourists underwhelming efforts with former Ricky Ponting deriding him as a "little boy" who has been a "bit soft" during the one-sided series.Several other under-performing senior players, notably Alastair Cook, and Moeen Ali, have also been under the gun with some critics calling for their axing.are more likely to call up either or for injured paceman who is in doubt with a cracked rib, while young leg-spinner is pushing for a Test debut.and Wales Board typified the feelings inside the team when he said this week: "I don't think this is the moment for "Wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow has called on his teammates to rally behind their"We don't just owe him (Root), we owe ourselves as well," Bairstow said. "We've got to go out there and try and win both of these Test matches."- Phenomenal form -===================Talking is one thing, doing it is another for England, who have had their moments in the series, but have been blown away by big losses -- 10 wickets in Brisbane, 120 runs in and an innings and 41 runs inCook, who became the first Englishman to play 150 Tests during the series, has scored just 83 runs in six innings, while Root has two half-centuries but only 176 runs at 29.33.In comparison, is in cracking form and is coming off a Test best 239 in the third Test. He is averaging 142 for the series.Smith's phenomenal form has him in rarefied company and occupying joint second position in the ICC's all-time rankings list along with England's Len Hutton and only behind the legendarySmith has a career average of 62.32 from 59 Tests, second only to Bradman's pinnacle 99.94.The Australian is gunning for his fourth consecutive Test century after hundreds against Pakistan, the and in the last three Boxing Day showpieces.There is some respite for with Australian pace spearhead ruled out on Sunday with a bruised heel and replaced by Jackson Bird.But Smith has vowed no let-up with short-pitched to England's tailenders despite claims their batsmen deserve more protection from the umpires."We obviously had a plan from the start of the series that we were going to bowl a lot of short stuff to those guys, much like we did back in 2013," Smith said this week.have won half of the 56 Tests played at the vast MCG, although won there in 1998 and 2010.executive said the crowd was likely to surpass the 91,112 that made history in 2013-14 even though had already lost the series.Teams (probable):- David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, (capt), Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Jackson Bird.- Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (capt), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran/Mark Wood, Stuart Broad,

