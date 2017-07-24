Ashok Leyland bags Rs 650 cr order for 3,019 buses

Hinduja group flagship firm Ashok Leyland today said it has bagged an order worth Rs 650 crore for 3,019 bused from Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).
One of the largest from a state transport undertaking, the order will be executed in the current financial year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.
"Our ability to bring value to customers like KSRTC is a testament to our superior technology and innovation, combined with low costs," the company's Managing Director Vinod K Dasari said.
Shares of the company closed 0.55 per cent up at Rs 103.70 on BSE.
