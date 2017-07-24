Ashok Leyland bags Rs 650 cr order for 3,019 buses

Hinduja group flagship firm today said it has bagged an order worth Rs 650 crore for 3,019 bused from State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).



One of the largest from a state transport undertaking, the order will be executed in the current financial year, said in a regulatory filing.



"Our ability to bring value to customers like is a testament to our superior technology and innovation, combined with low costs," the company's Managing Director Vinod K Dasari said.of the company closed 0.55 per cent up at Rs 103.70 on

