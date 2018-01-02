Ashok Leyland posts 79.41% spike in December sales

flagship firm Ashok Leyland today reported a 79.41 per cent jump in total sales at 19,253 units in December 2017.



The company had sold 10,731 units in the same month last year, the company said in a statement.



Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles zoomed 81.62 per cent to 15,950 units against 8,782 units in the year-ago month.Light commercial vehicle sales rose 69.47 per cent to 3,303 units compared with 1,949 units in December 2016, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)