Ashwin, Jadeja rested for T20 Internationals against England

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra and off-break bowler Parvez Rasool are picked as replacements for T20 series

Having shouldered the bulk of responsibility in India's recent Test and ODI series triumphs, the spin duo of and has been rested from the upcoming three-match T20 Internationals against England.



Leg-spinner and off-break bowler were picked as replacements for the series beginning Thursday.



"The All- Senior Selection committee in consultation with Team management has decided to rest spinners and from the Paytm T20I series against England," the said in a statement.



The Cricket Board added, " and will replace Ashwin and Jadeja, with the 1st match to be played on January 26th at Kanpur."



will play three T20Is against on January 26 (Kanpur), January 29 (Nagpur) and February 1 (Bangalore).



Ashwin claimed 27 and 28 wickets respectively in India's 3-0 sweep of and 4-0 victory over in the five-Test series, while Jadeja finished with 26 scalps against and 14 against New Zealand.



The 34-year-old Mishra last played against in October, when he finished with figures of 5 for 18 in the fifth and final ODI. He was in the squad for the three-match ODI series against but didn't get a game.



Rasool, the offspinner, who played his only ODI in 2014 and hasn't played a T20I to date, was selected on the basis of his impressive performance in the Ranji Trophy.



Following the 3-0 series win over in the Test series last year, both Ashwin and Jadeja were not picked for the subsequent ODI series in order to keep them fresh for the five Tests against England.

