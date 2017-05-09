Assam government plans to eliminate Madrassa, Sanskrit tols boards

Govt set for changes to modernise Madrassas and Sankrit Tols says education minister Hemanta Biswa

Assam government is planning to eliminate the controlling boards of madrassa and sanskrit tols to introduce modern education to the learners for bringing them to the mainstream. "We want to mainstream the madrassas and sanskrit tols. We plan to eliminate the madrassa and sanskrit boards," Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in the Assam Assembly. He said madrassa education will be brought under the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) and sanskrit tols will be looked after by Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit & Ancient Studies University. "We want to introduce modern learning like computers in these educational institutes. For doing this, we have to change the existing structure," Sarma said during his reply to a Cut Motion on Supplementary Demands for Grants for Mid-Day Meal Scheme. The Education Minister also said that the government will make examinations mandatory from Class V in all schools. "Earlier, there was no exams till Class VIII. Now we want to ...

is planning to eliminate the controlling boards of and tols to introduce modern education to the learners for bringing them to the mainstream.



"We want to mainstream the madrassas and tols. We plan to eliminate the and boards," Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in the Assam Assembly.



He said education will be brought under the Board of Secondary Education(SEBA) of Assam and tols will be looked after by Kumar Bhaskar Varma & Ancient Studies University.



"We want to introduce modern learning like computers in these educational institutes. For doing this, we have to change the existing structure," Sarma said during his reply to a Cut Motion on Supplementary Demands for Grants for Mid-Day Meal Scheme.



The Education Minister also said that the government will make examinations mandatory from Class V in all schools.



"Earlier, there was no exams till Class VIII. Now we want to change it to Class IV. After that, there will be examinations," Sarma said.

Press Trust of India