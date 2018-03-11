Assault on chief secretary in CM's presence "serious" matter: Prashan Bhushan

Lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan said today that an assault on the chief secretary in the presence of a chief minister is a very serious matter. He claimed that "all the evidences suggest that the chief secretary of Delhi was assaulted" and the matter was serious because the alleged incident happened in the presence of the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. It was improper to call the chief secretary at midnight by the CM for a meeting.
All evidences suggest that he was assaulted and that is a serious matter for MLAs to assault a chief secretary in the presence of the chief minister, the former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said. Governance is surely affected due to this and other officers certainly get intimidated, he told reporters here. He was in the city to attend a programme 'Samay se Samvad'.
