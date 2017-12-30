Assembly elections, GST, high-profile cases mark 2017

Assembly elections in seven states, the implementation of the Goods and Services (GST), of Ram Nath Kovind as the President and deaths of hundreds of children in separate cases across the country made headlines in the year 2017.



The Supreme Court's ban on triple talaq calling it unconstitutional, former CM Yadav's conviction in fodder scam, and acquittal of former telecom minister and leader Kanimozhi in 2G Spectrum case were among some of the high-profile cases that the country saw this year.



The demise of film personalities including Shashi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Om Puri and Reema Lagoo, along with classical artists Kishori Amonkar and Girija Devi made this year.Following is the diary of domestic events:Jan 1: Godda (Jharkhand): With the recovery of two more bodies today, the death toll climbed to 18 in the coal mine collapse at Lalmatia open cast coal mine of Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) in Godda district.Jan 2: New Delhi: Housing, auto and corporate loans are all set to become cheaper with half a dozen PSU and private banks today steeply reducing benchmark lending rate by up to 1.48 per cent after spurt in deposits following demonetisation.Jan 4: New Delhi: India today expressed confidence that the Indo-US relationship will be "brighter" under Donald Trump's presidency and said there has been high-level engagement with his prospective team in deepening the ties.Jan 5: New Delhi: Amid the government's intense push for cashless economy, a Parliamentary Standing Committee today voiced concern over security of digital transactions and pressed for overhauling the legal framework for the same besides creating awareness about safe online practices.Jan 6: Chandigarh: Commission today transferred 14 IPS officers in Punjab, where polling for the assembly is scheduled for February 4.Jan 7: New Delhi: Deepening ties, India and Portugal inked seven pacts to boost engagement in a wide range of areas including defence and security, IT and renewable energy even as they took a veiled dig at China for stalling New Delhi's move at the UN to designate JeM Chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.Jan 9: Lucknow: Amid the continuing factional feud in his party, Samajwadi Party supremo extended an olive branch to his rebellious son Akhilesh Yadav, saying he would be the next Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh if the party retains power.Jan 10: New Delhi: In strong remarks that are bound to spark controversy, Congress advised Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi to work as Constitutional head of the Union Territory and "not as BJP worker".Jan 11: Jammu: Two terrorists were killed by the army as it foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir.Jan 12: Patna: A CISF jawan shot dead his four senior colleagues with his service rifle in a fit of rage following a heated argument in Bihar's naxal-hit Aurangabad district, officials said.Jan 13: New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked top government officials to continue thinking holistically and give top priority to "concrete outcomes" as he emphasised that the Centre is open to new ideas.Jan 14: Ambala: Haryana Minister Anil Vij today courted controversy with remarks that Mahatma Gandhi's image did not help Khadi and caused devaluation of the currency, sparking widespread outrage with even his party BJP condemning the statements following which he withdrew them.Jan 15: Patna: As the toll in boat tragedy in river Ganga here climbed to 24, the opposition today blamed alleged mismanagement and negligence at a government-organised event for the incident while ordered a high-level inquiry.Jan 15: New Delhi: Ending the suspense, cricketer- turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu today joined the Congress after meeting Rahul Gandhi and the party said it would be "immensely strengthened" in poll-bound Punjab with his presence.Jan 16: New Delhi: In a significant breakthrough in implementation of India's biggest reform, the deadlock over administration of ended today after the Centre agreed to allow states control over most of small taxpayers, but the rollout date was pushed back by 3 months to July 1.Jan 17: New Delhi: Efforts to form a "grand secular alliance" in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh went into top gear today with the Congress declaring that it has decided to tie up with Samajwadi Party and the shape of the formation would be announced in the next two days.Jan 18: Jodhpur: In a relief for Salman Khan, a trial today acquitted the Bollywood star of all charges in the Arms Act case in the alleged poaching of two black bucks 18 years ago, holding that the prosecution permission given by the district administration was a "mindless move".Jan 19: In a significant development, Jammu and Kashmir Assembly today unanimously passed a resolution for creating a conducive atmosphere for the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley, with the state government asserting it will go ahead with the proposal of setting up transit camps for the displaced community which is being strongly opposed by separatists and some mainstream groups.Jan 20: Chennai/New Delhi: Moving swiftly, the Centre tonight cleared an ordinance on Jallikattu, paving the way for Tamil Nadu government to promulgate it in an effort to end the protests that have paralysed the state for the last four days.Jan 21:Bhubaneswar: Twelve people were killed as seven coaches and the engine of Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derailed near Kuneru station in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh tonight.Jan 23: Vadodara: One person was killed and two policemen were injured as crowd went berserk after Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the railway station here tonight by August Kranti Rajdhani Express for promotion of his upcoming film 'Raees'.Jan 24: Srinagar: Security forces today gunned down two foreign militants belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit in Kashmir and claimed to have achieved a major success, saying the slain terrorists had been directed by their Pakistan-based mentors to carry out attacks on the eve of the Republic Day.Jan 26: New Delhi: The quantum of new currency notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 printed before the announcement of demonetisation on November 8 cannot be disclosed as it may affect interests of the State, a subsidiary of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) responsible for printing currency, has said.Jan 28: Jaipur: Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali cancels the shooting of "Padmavati" here, saying the assault on him and vandalism on the sets of his movie by a Rajput group that triggered outrage in the were "uncalled for" and extremely damaging to the image of the beautiful city.Jan 30: New Delhi: Voicing displeasure over the alliance between Samajwadi Party and Congress, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav says he would not campaign for it in the state assembly polls.Jan 31: New Delhi/Islamabad: Amidst chill in Indo-Pak ties, Pakistan declines an invitation by Indian Parliament and Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) to attend South Asian Speakers' Summit to be held next month.Feb 1: New Delhi: India and Russia voice concern over the emergence of Af-Pak region as the epicentre of terrorism, as the two sides discussed the threats posed by the menace, including state-sponsored cross border terrorism.Feb 2: New Delhi: Dense fog claims nine lives in Uttar Pradesh as similar conditions prevail in most parts of northern India where Leh in frontier Ladakh region froze at a low of minus 13 degrees Celsius.Feb 3: Kohima: Violent mobs go on rampage in the Nagaland capital to vent their anger against ongoing elections to urban local bodies, vandalising and setting on fire government offices and vehicles, prompting deployment of five columns of army to bring the situation under control.Feb 4: Panaji: A high voter turnout of over 83 per cent recorded in the Assembly polls in Goa, where the ruling BJP is engaged in a fierce fight with the Opposition Congress, AAP and an alliance of MGP, Shiv Sena and GSM for the 40-member House.Feb 6: Chennai: As questions continued to rage over the death of J Jayalalithaa, London-based specialist Richard Beale, Apollo and government doctors rules out poisoning as the cause and asserts that there was "no conspiracy" or mystery in either the treatment or what led to her end.Feb 7: New Delhi: A replica of the Nobel Peace Prize and its citation awarded to child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi were among the valuables stolen from his southeast Delhi residence in his absence.Feb 8: Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala expells party's Puducherry leader Om Sakthi Segar from the primary membership for alleged anti-party activities after he reportedly extended support to Chief Minister O Panneerselvam who has launched a rebellion against her.Feb 9: Haridwar: Noting that next five years are as vital for Uttarakhand as they are in the growth of any 16-year-old, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks people to vote out the government which had "tainted the name of Devbhoomi" and replace it with one that could translate Atal Vajpayee's vision for the state.Feb 11: New Delhi: Yusuf Pathan has become the first Indian male cricketer to sign for an overseas franchise-based T20 league and he feels the Hong Kong League in March will be ideal preparation for the upcoming IPL.Feb 12: Haridwar: Hitting back at BJP on the issue of corruption, Rahul Gandhi today asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave tickets to tainted leaders thrown out of Congress and took the "trash" into his party.Feb 13: New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju stirred a controversy with remark that the population of the Hindus in India was going down as they "never convert people", while minorities are flourishing unlike some other countries.Feb 14: Srinagar: Four army men, including a Major, and an equal number of militants were today killed while 8 other security personnel and a civilian were injured in two separate encounters in Kashmir, officials said.Feb 16: Mumbai: RBI today proposed to drastically cut MDR charges on debit card payments from April 1 with a view to maintain momentum of digital transactions post note ban, especially among small merchants.Feb 17: Rae Bareli (UP): Priyanka Gandhi joined brother Rahul Gandhi in attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "adopted son" remark, saying Uttar Pradesh does not need an outsider when it has its own to take it forward.Feb 25: New Delhi: Against the backdrop of some politicians allegedly making statements invoking religious sentiments, the Commission dubs it as an unhealthy trend and asked them to desist from such remarks.Feb 26: Chandigarh: The Jats observed 'Black Day' across Haryana amid tight security arrangements, even as the agitation by the community passed off peacefully.Feb 27: New Delhi: The campaign of a Kargil martyr's daughter against the ABVP draws controversial reaction from BJP leaders with Union minister Kiren Rijiju wondering who was "polluting" her mind and another comparing her with wanted gangster Dawood Ibrahim.Feb 27: New Delhi: With pellet guns leaving hundreds of protesters in Jammu and Kashmir with severe eye injuries, a modified version of the weapon will now be used to ward off any protest ahead or during any anti-militancy operations.Feb 28: Imphal: Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi demands that the contents of the Naga Accord, signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, should be made public and accused the PM of "spreading hate and lies" wherever he went.Mar 1: Balasore (Odisha): India successfully test-fires its indigenously developed supersonic interceptor missile capable of destroying any incoming enemy ballistic missile at low altitude.Mar 2: New Delhi: The navy successfully test-fires an anti-ship missile for the first time from an indigenously built Kalvari class submarine, describing the launch as a significant milestone in enhancing its "sub-surface" warfare prowess.Mar 3: Raipur: Two security personnel were killed and as many injured in an exchange of fire with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, says police.Mar 11: Lucknow/New Delhi: Decimated in the UP polls, the BSP alleges tampering of EVMs, prompting the Samajwadi Party and the Congress to demand a probe, but the Commission said there was "no merit" in the charge.Mar 12: New Delhi: A day after the massive poll victories in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today appears to be setting his sights beyond the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as he asked the countrymen to join him in building a 'new India' by 2022.Mar 13: New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was given the additional charge of the Defence Ministry after Manohar Parrikar resigned to take on the new role of Goa Chief Minister.Mar 15: Jaipur/Allahabad/New Delhi: It was a bad day for Indian Air Force as a Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer hours after a Chetak helicopter crash landed and toppled in Kaushambi near Allahabad.Mar 16: New Delhi: The Commission rejects as "baseless and wild" the charge of BSP supremo Mayawati that the electronic voting machines (EVMs) were tampered with and asserted these were "fully tamper-proof".Mar 17: New Delhi: India and Russia signs two key agreements for long-term maintenance and technical support for Russian-made Su-30MKI fighter jets of the Indian Air Force.Mar 18: Dehradun: BJP leader Trivendra Singh Rawat was today sworn in as Uttarakhand Chief Minister.Mar 19: New Delhi: Jats today called off their quota agitation scheduled for tomorrow in the national capital, following a truce that was reached after a meeting between the leaders of the community and the Haryana government.Mar 19: Lucknow: BJP's hardline Hindutva poster boy and five-time MP, Yogi Adityanath was today sworn in as the 21st chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, heading a 47-member council of ministers that includes two deputy CMs.Mar 20: New Delhi: The Cabinet today cleared four supporting legislations, paving the way for their introduction in Parliament as early as today.Mar 21: New Delhi: The Supreme today suggested an out-of- settlement of the lingering Ram Janam Bhumi- Babri Masjid land dispute at Ayodhya, observing that issues of "religion and sentiments" can be best resolved through talks.Mar 22: Lucknow: From Gorakhpur to Meerut, "anti-Romeo" squads of policemen today fanned out across Uttar Pradesh on the orders of new chief minister Yogi Adityanath, fulfilling a pre-poll pledge of the BJP to check eve-teasing.Mar 23: New Delhi: Pakistan today asserted that the Jammu and Kashmir issue must be resolved as per the "aspirations of Kashmiris", saying it can be suppressed but not quelled.Mar 24: New Delhi: State carrier Air India along with four private airlines today banned Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad from flying on their aircraft, a day after he assaulted an Air India staffer.Mar 25: Gorakhpur (UP): Amid a controversy over crackdown on slaughter houses, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Aditya Nath Yogi today said abbattoirs operating legally will not be touched but action will be taken against the illegal ones.Mar 27: New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today introduced in Lok Sabha four bills on Goods and Services Tax, providing for a maximum rate of 40 per cent, an anti- profiteering authority and arrests for evading taxes.Mar 27: New Delhi: The Supreme today made it clear that Aadhaar cards cannot be made mandatory by the government for extending benefits of social welfare schemes.Mar 28: Greater Noida/New Delhi: Five people have been arrested in connection with attacks on African students in Greater Noida, sparking concern over their safety and prompting intervention by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj who has promised immediate action.Mar 30: New Delhi: India today refused to categorise the attacks of African nationals in Greater Noida as racial and said pending the probe it is not correct to draw a conclusion on "the nature and the reason" of these acts.Mar 31: New Delhi: The government today notified a simplified Return form for individuals which will be available for filing ITR for Assessment Year 2017-18 from tomorrow.Apr 1: Itanagar: China should refrain from meddling in the internal affairs of India, says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju after Beijing objected to the Dalai Lama's visit to Arunachal Pradesh next week.Apr 2: Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inducts into the Cabinet his son Nara Lokesh and six others besides the four opposition YSRC MLAs, who had joined his party TDP, after dropping five ministers.Apr 3: New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says "misconceptions" have been created about him due to his saffron-clad look and promised to win hearts of "all sections" by spreading a new idiom of happiness and prosperity.Apr 4: Jammu: Pakistani troops violates the ceasefire and shelled forward posts and civilian areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, the third such violation in 24 hours.Apr 5: New Delhi: The Cabinet approves the formation of an independent rail regulatory authority to determine tariffs ensuring fair play and level playing field for private players keen on investment in the railways.Apr 6: New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacks the Prime Minister and the RSS for the Alwar attack, saying there is no place in the country for those disagreeing with them and that tragedies of huge proportion occur when government "abdicates responsibility".Apr 7: New Delhi: In another incident of unruly behaviour by an MP, TMC's Dola Sen allegedly delays Air India's Delhi- Kolkata flight by nearly 40 minutes after an argument over seating arrangement.Apr 8: New Delhi: In a strong message, India and Bangladesh today called for strong action against States and entities which encourage, support and finance terrorism, provide sanctuaries to terror networks and falsely extol their virtues.Apr 9: New Delhi: Bypolls were today held in nine Assembly constituencies in seven states, including Madhya Pradesh where incidents of firing were reported from two places in Ater seat.Apr 10: New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today underlined his government's pro-poor agenda and stressed the need to ensure that the poor's trust in it is not broken as NDA constituents resolved to work toward its re- in 2019 under his "strong" leadership.Apr 11: New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram today termed the Centre's bid to roll out by July 1 as "impractical and undesirable" and asked the government to push the date of its introduction to October 1.Apr 11: New Delhi: Amid fresh strain in Indo-Pak ties, former Pakistan Foreign Minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri today defended Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence, saying even Pakistanis were being tried by military courts.Apr 12: New Delhi: Britain today said it is poised to be India's financial "partner of choice" and a close ally for defence production post Brexit.Apr 13: New Delhi: India has no information on retired Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav's location in Pakistan or his condition, the external affairs ministry said today, noting that it is in touch with the government there on this "immensely important" issue.Apr 14: Srinagar: The man, who was seen tied to an army jeep in a shocking video shot during the poll-day violence in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency on April 9, apparently as a shield against stone-pelting protesters, has been identified as Farooq Dar.Apr 15: New Delhi: Eight coaches of Meerut-Lucknow Rajya Rani Express derails near Rampur in Uttar Pradesh leaving at least two passengers injured, railway officials said.Apr 15: Srinagar: National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah wins the Srinagar Lok Sabha bypoll, defeating the ruling PDP candidate, Nazir Khan, by a margin of over 10,700 votes.Apr 17: New Delhi/Kolkata: The CBI books 12 top TMC leaders, including MPs and ministers, in connection with the Narada sting operation case, drawing a sharp reaction from the party chief Mamata Banerjee, who called it a "political game".Apr 18: New Delhi: The CBI initiates an inquiry against Delhi PWD Minister Satyendar Jain in connection with alleged irregularities in the hiring of professionals in the Public Works Department.Apr 19: New Delhi: Union minister and BJP leader Uma Bharti dismisses the Congress demand for her resignation after the Supreme ordered that she be tried for criminal conspiracy in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case.Apr 20: New Delhi: India hits out at China for giving Chinese names to some parts of Arunachal Pradesh, saying assigning invented names to towns of the neighbour does not make illegal territorial claims legal.Apr 21: New Delhi/Meerut: Concerned over disturbing reports about "harassment" of Kashmiri students, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh asked chief ministers of all states to ensure their safety.Apr 22: Srinagar: Two militants, who opened fire on an army patrol, were killed by the security forces in an encounter today in the Budgam district of central Kashmir.Apr 23: New Delhi: The high-stakes Delhi municipal polls today saw a voter turnout of 53.58 per cent that surpassed the 2012 figure of 53.43, even as rancour over "faulty EVMs" coloured the entire exercise with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal railing at the state body.Apr 24: New Delhi: In a major decision, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today scrapped the moderation policy under which grace marks are given to students in exams for difficult questions.Apr 24: Raipur/New Delhi: At least 25 CRPF personnel were killed and seven wounded in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district today, the deadliest ambush by naxalites of security forces this year.Apr 24: New Delhi: The Hall of Nations and the Hall of Industries, two of the national capital's iconic modern architectural landmarks, celebrated globally, are now history.Apr 26: Lucknow: In the biggest administrative reshuffle since it assumed power in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government today transferred 84 IAS and 54 IPS officers including district magistrates and police chiefs.Apr 27: New Delhi: The government has ratified 8.65 per cent rate of interest on EPF deposits for 2016-17 which would now be credited into the accounts of members of the retirement fund body EPFO.Apr 28: New Delhi: NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Arvind Panagariya today categorically stated that there is no question of taxing agriculture income at a time when the government is keen on doubling the income of farmers.Apr 29: New Delhi: Digvijay Singh, the long-standing Gandhi family loyalist, was today removed as the party's general secretary incharge of Karnataka and Goa.Apr 30: Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today drew flak for sharing the stage with murder- accused MLA Amanmani Tripathi at a party event here, with the opposition alleging that it had exposed the real face of the BJP leader who had promised to clamp down on criminals.May 1: Chennai: In a setback to merger talks between the AIADMK rival factions, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and rebel leader O Panneerselvam blamed each other today for the merger talks continuing to be a non-starter.May 2: New Delhi/Islamabad: India today warned Pakistan of an "unequivocal response" to the beheading of its two soldiers on the Indian side of the Line of Control, a charge rejected by Islamabad which sought "actionable evidence" from to back its claim.May 3: New Delhi: Ahead of the review of its record at the UN Human Rights Council, India said today it would continue to engage constructively with the council and other countries to promote and protect human rights.May 4: Balasore (Odisha): India today test-fired its medium-range nuclear-capable Agni-II missile from an island off the Odisha coast as part of a user trial but the test is understood to have failed to meet the desired parameters.May 5: New Delhi: The Centre has declared the entire Assam as a "disturbed" area under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act -- the AFSPA -- for three more months, citing various violent activities by insurgent groups ULFA, NDFB and others.May 6: New Delhi: Around 450 girl students were hospitalised today after toxic fumes spread due to chemical leakage at a container depot near two schools in southeast Delhi's Tughlaqabad area.May 6: New Delhi: Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra was axed from the Cabinet today, days after he sided with senior AAP leader Kumar Vishwas who has been at loggerheads with the party leadership.May 7: New Delhi: Starting Wednesday, a metro ride in Delhi will cost you nearly double the amount it currently does, with the authorities announcing a steep, two-phase hike in passenger fares today.May 8: New Delhi: The International of Justice today stayed the execution of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military on charges of "spying".May 9: New Delhi: Only a letter of recommendation by Pakistan Foreign Affairs Advisor Sartaj Aziz will enable a Pakistani national to get a medical visa for India, the External Affairs Ministry said today, a condition reflective of the strained ties between the two neighbours.May 10: New Delhi: The department has launched a new e-facility to link a person's Aadhaar with the Permanent Account Number (PAN), a mandatory procedure for filing IT returns now.May 11: New Delhi: Light combat aircraft Tejas today "successfully" test fired an air-to-air missile, paving the way for powering the indigenously-built aircraft with missiles having beyond visual range capabilities (BVR).May 13: Jammu: For the second time in three days, Pakistani troops today resorted to heavy shelling of several civilian areas near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, killing two people and injuring three and triggering migration of hundreds of people.May 14: Jammu: The Pakistan Army resorted to mortar shelling and firing for the second consecutive day today along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, which has affected over 10,000 people and displaced over 1,100 border residents.May 15: New Delhi: The government today said there was no serious impact on the country from a global ransomware cyberattack, except for a few isolated incidents in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, and steps were being taken to deal with any future threat.May 16: New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said the number of persons under net has increased by 91 lakh post note ban and warned non-compliant persons to refrain from dealing in excessive cash and evaded money.May 17: Lucknow: Under opposition fire on the law and order front, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh transferred 67 IPS officers today.May 18: New Delhi/Mumbai: India today heaved a collective sigh of relief after the International of Justice stayed the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav, with political leaders hailing the order, and the former navyman's friends erupting in joy and bursting firecrackers.May 19: Srinagar: In a stern warning to Pakistan, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley today said the Indian forces will give "adequate response" to any form of ceasefire violation on the border which has been witnessing repeated shelling from across.May 20: Jaipur: A suspected agent of Pakistan's Inter- Services Intelligence (ISI) has been detained by the intelligence wing of Rajasthan Police from Jaisalmer district and some documents have been recovered from his possession.May 21: Pelling (Sikkim): Amidst the ongoing unrest in Jammu and Kashmir, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said today that the NDA government would find a permanent solution to the Kashmir issue.May 22: New Delhi: The Commission today cancelled elections to 10 Rajya Sabha seats scheduled to be held on June 8, citing a clash with the presidential poll due in July and the EVM challenge beginning on June 3.May 23: New Delhi: A frontline aircraft of the Indian Air Force, seven Sukhoi-30 fighter planes have crashed since their induction into the IAF in 1997. A SU-30 MKI with two pilots on board went missing near Tezpur in Assam during a routine training mission today.May 24: New Delhi: Army officers are free to take decisions in a "war-like" zone, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said today, amid raging controversy over a Major tying a man to a jeep in Kashmir purportedly as a shield against stone pelters.May 25: New Delhi: It is unfair to link cow vigilante groups to BJP as the party does not back them, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said today as he stoutly defended the government's development agenda.May 26: Srinagar: The Army today said its troops foiled an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) on a patrol party along the Line of Control in Uri sector of Kashmir, killing two militants.May 27: New Delhi: K P S Gill, the supercop credited with rooting out terrorism in Punjab with an iron hand, passed away today, succumbing to a kidney ailment at the age of 82.May 28: Srinagar/Jammu: Several parts of the Kashmir valley were on the boil today after security forces inflicted heavy damage on militants, killing eight of them, including Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, who had succeeded Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani following his killing last July.May 29: New Delhi: Girls outshone boys yet again in CBSE class XII examination results by a margin of over 9 per cent even, while the overall pass percentage dropped by over one per cent.May 30: New Delhi/Kolkata/Chennai: The raging row over ban on sale of cattle for slaughter at animal markets kept the political pot on the boil today, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declaring her government will not accept it.May 31: Lucknow/New Delhi: BJP veterans L K Advani, M M Joshi, Union minister Uma Bharti and nine others will stand trial for criminal conspiracy in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case, with a special CBI here today framing charges against them.Jun 1: New Delhi: Hit hard by demonetisation, India lost the tag of the fastest growing economy to China in the March quarter with a GDP growth of 6.1 per cent, pulling down the 2016-17 expansion to a three-year low of 7.1 per cent.Jun 2: New Delhi: India growing at 7-8 per cent is "fairly reasonable" in the current global context, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said while maintaining that the decline in fourth quarter GDP print cannot be attributed to demonetisation alone.Jun 3: Lucknow/New Delhi: The Congress party today committed a blooper when its senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad released a booklet with a map of Jammu and Kashmir shown as Indian occupied Kashmir, drawing stinging criticism from the ruling BJP.Jun 4:New Delhi: The Indian Army today rejected as "false and fabricated" a video circulated by Pakistan purportedly showing attacks by its military on some Indian posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.Jun 5: Gurgaon: Three persons allegedly raped a woman after throwing her nine-month-old daughter off an autorickshaw leading to the child's death here, police said today.Jun 6: Srinagar: A student was killed and 10 other civilians were injured today in a clash between a stone- pelting mob and security forces in Kashmir's Shopian district during a cordon-and-search operation, police said.Jun 7: New Delhi: The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has seen a huge jump from USD 34,487 billion to USD 61,724 billion since 2013, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today.Jun 8: Mandsaur (MP): Farmer protests today spilled over to new areas of Madhya Pradesh even as the epicentre of the agitation, Mandsaur, remained relatively peaceful, on a day when Congress leader made an attempt to reach here which was scuttled as he was detained before entering the district.Jun 9: New Delhi: Several senior journalists today came together to protest against an "Emergency-like situation" which they alleged was due to "attempts to muzzle the voices" of media with NDTV founder Prannoy Roy demanding that issues involving his channel be resolved in time-bound manner.Jun 10: Jammu: The Pakistani Army tonight resorted to heavy shelling of India's forward military posts and civilian areas in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.Jun 11: Jaipur: Farmers restricted milk, grain and vegetable supply in several districts of Rajasthan today in support of a 'bandh' call given by the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' to express support for their counterparts in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.Jun 12: New Delhi: The government does not want to "alter" the food habits of people and put businesses in this sector to trouble, Union minister Harsh Vardhan said.Jun 13: Srinagar: Militants today carried out a series of attacks on security forces in Kashmir, in which 13 jawans were injured and four service rifles looted.Jun 14: Darjeeling (WB): The political crisis in the Darjeeling hills took a new turn today with the GNLF breaking its alliance with the TMC after having joined hands with agitation spearhead GJM, saying the party has been fighting for Gorkhaland since its inception.Jun 15: Jammu: The Pakistan Army today pounded forward posts and civilians areas along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir with mortar bombs and fired small and automatic weapons as it violated ceasefire twice in a day, prompting Indian posts to retaliate strongly.Jun 16: Srinagar: The militants who ambushed a police party at Achabal in Anantnag district of South Kashmir today disfigured the faces of the six cops slain in the attack before walking away with their weapons, police said.Digest for domestic stories for week June 17 - June 23, 2017Jun 17: Darjeeling/Kolkata: On the boil for the past 10 days over a separate state demand, Darjeeling today witnessed widespread clashes between GJM activists and the police in which one person was killed and 35 security personnel were injured, including an IRB officer seriously.Jun 18:Darjeeling/New Delhi: A public library, two panchayat offices and a police vehicle were set ablaze at Kalimpong today, though Darjeeling, the hub of the GJM-led agitation for a separate Gorkhaland, remained incident-free.Jun 19: Guwahati: Heavy showers have inundated larges swathes of Assam, affecting 60,000 people in six districts following which Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has reviewed the preparedness of district administrations in handling the situation.Jun 20: New Delhi: Anil Kumble today conceded that a fallout with captain Virat Kohli was the reason behind his decision to resign as India's cricket coach, claiming that their partnership had become "untenable" despite attempts to resolve the misunderstandings.Jun 21: Srinagar: Security forces today gunned down two Hizbul Mujahideen militants in an encounter in an area of north Kashmir and cornered two more in another part of the valley hours later.Jun 22: New Delhi: India tonight dismissed as "farcical" Pakistan releasing a fresh "confessional video" of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav and said "manufactured facts" cannot alter the reality in the case.Jun 23: Patna: today ruled out any change in his party's stand on supporting the NDA's presidential pick Ram Nath Kovind and attacked the Congress for propping up ' ki beti' Meira Kumar as the opposition's candidate for a lost cause.July 1: New Delhi: Slamming the "culture of vigilante violence", Congress President Sonia Gandhi today said it was being "actively supported" by those who are supposed to enfore the law and that the nation was facing a great challenge in the form of "domestic misrule".July 2: Panaji/New Delhi: Under attack over mobs killing those suspected of cow slaughter or eating beef, BJP chief Amit Shah has termed such incidents as "serious", but claimed more of these happened under the previous governments than the three years of NDA rule.July 3: New Delhi: Strongly hitting out at Pakistan, India today asserted that the brazen admission by Hizbul terrorist Syed Salahuddin of perpetrating terror attacks on India and his confession of assistance from Pakistan was a proof of Islamabad's policy of cross-border terrorism.July 4: Kolkata: Communal clashes broke out in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district last night following an "objectionable" Facebook post, prompting the government to rush in 400 BSF troopers to assist the local administration in controlling the situation.July 5: New Delhi: The Chinese embassy here today said China was willing to discuss the possibility of alternative arrangements through other routes for Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims who had planned the journey via Nathula Pass, suggesting that the mountain pass in Sikkim was not open anymore for the pilgrimage.July 6: Bhubaneswar: Shot putter Manpreet Kaur and long distance runner G Lakshmanan grabbed gold medals on a remarkable opening day for India at the 22nd Asian Athletics Championships as the hosts won seven medals to sit atop the medal tally.July 7: New Delhi: India and Myanmar have discussed ways to check cross border movement of militants, and smuggling of arms, ammunition and drugs along their 1,643-km frontier.July 8: Faridabad/Mumbai: The prime accused in the killing of Muslim youth Junaid Khan on-board a Mathura-bound train was today arrested from Dhule district of Maharashtra, the police said.July 9: Kohima: Nagaland plunged into a political crisis today with former Chief Minister T R Zeliang staking claim to form a new government by ousting the incumbent Shurhozelie Liezietsu.July 10: Srinagar: Terrorists tonight killed seven Amarnath pilgrims, including six women, and injured 19 others as they struck at a bus in Kashmir's Anantnag district, in the worst attack on the annual pilgrimage since the year 2001.July 11: Darjeeling/Digha(WB): Leaders of the GJM and other parties in Darjeeling hills today said they will start a 'fast-unto-death' from July 15 to press their demand for a separate state even as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked them not to play with fire and help in return of peace there.July 12: New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan has sent a legal notice to AAP leader Kumar Vishwas for using a poem by the megastar's late father, the poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, in a video, and asked him to give an account of the revenue generated from it.July 13: New Delhi: Rain fury continued across the country today, with downpour-induced landslides ravaging vast swathes of land in Nagaland and blocking a major highway in Jammu and Kashmir even as five more deaths were reported due to the deluge in Assam.July 14: New Delhi: The government today told opposition leaders that China is constructing roads near the international border hampering the country's strategic interests and NSA Ajit Doval will put forward New Delhi's position before his Chinese counterparts later this month, officials said.July 15: New Delhi: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today took a sarcastic dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, terming as a "great move" his decision to junk his predecessor Akhilesh Yadav's free laptop scheme, and that he could save even more money by closing down hospitals next.July 16: New Delhi: Rain fury continued across the country claiming nine lives in Gujarat and causing flash floods in Odisha, while in Assam the death toll touched 60 today though the flood situation there eased.July 17: Srinagar: Three unidentified militants were today killed by the security forces in an encounter in Anantnag district of south Kashmir, said defence officials.July 19: New Delhi: The government tonight decided to tweak guidelines to broaden the scope of a fund to help overseas Indians in times of emergency and distress.July 20: Jammu: Thirteen people were killed and 11 injured in separate incidents of cloudbursts, flash floods and a landslide in Doda, Kishtwar and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir.July 21: New Delhi: Senior diplomat and external affairs ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay was today appointed as joint secretary in the Prime Minister's Office.July 22: New Delhi: Former India captain Rahul Dravid "will not be available" for the senior Indian team's overseas tours owing to his commitments with the India A and Under-19 sides, the Committee of Administrators (COA) chief Vinod Rai said today.July 23: New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee today cautioned the government against using the ordinance route to bring in a law, saying it should be used only in a compelling situation and not taken recourse to in monetary matters.July 24: Ghaziabad: Noida businessman Moninder Singh Pandher and his servant Surinder Koli were sentenced to death by a special CBI here today in the Nithari serial killings case for murdering 20-year-old domestic help Pinki Sarkar in 2006.July 25: New Delhi: Setting the ball rolling for the appointment of the next Chief Justice of India, current incumbent J S Khehar has named Justice Dipak Misra as his successor, a senior functionary aware of the development said tonight.July 26: Patna: unexpectedly resigned today, but hours later joined hands with the BJP to reclaim the government in a stunning political manoeuvre that relegated his alliance partner RJD to the opposition.July 27: Patna: Backed by the BJP, Nitish Kumar today returned as the chief minister for the sixth time barely a day after his dramatic resignation that dented opposition's unity which could have a bearing on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.July 28: Patna: comfortably won today the crucial trust vote after a vitriol- filled debate where he defended his decision to return to the NDA fold, saying the opposition should not teach him a lesson in secularism.Aug 5: New Delhi: NDA nominee M Venkaiah Naidu was today elected as India's next Vice President, receiving an overwhelming two-third votes against opposition candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi.Aug 6: New Delhi: Three men died allegedly after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning a sewer pipe in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar today, police said, with the Delhi Jal Board denying that the cleaners were hired by them for the job.Aug 7: New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh today triggering landslides which closed over 280 roads whereas in Uttar Pradesh, water believed to be released by Nepal caused floods in which deaths of two children were reported.Aug 8: Ahmedabad/New Delhi: Congress candidate Ahmed Patel today beat the BJP nominee in a bitterly fought Rajya Sabha in Gujarat after late night dramatic developments saw the Commission reject the votes of two dissident MLAs of the main opposition party for violating electoral rules.Aug 9: Chandigarh: Vikas Barala, son of Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala, and another person accused of stalking an IAS officer's daughter were put behind bars today after the Chandigarh police slapped a charge of attempted abduction against them.Aug 11: New Delhi: The government today replaced Pahlaj Nihalani with songwriter-poet Prasoon Joshi as the censor board chief.Aug 12: Srinagar: Two army men were killed and three others, including a captain, injured in an encounter with militants in Shopian district of south Kashmir, the police said tonight.Aug 13: Shimla: A massive landslide buried two Himachal Pradesh roadways buses, killing at least 46 people and injuring several others at Kotpuri near Padhar on the Mandi Pathankot national highway today, officials said.Aug 14: Lucknow: The UP Congress today termed the infant deaths in a Gorakhpur hospital "murder" and demanded resignation of Chief Minister, saying if he was unable to handle an institution, how will he run the state, prompting rebuttal from Yogi Adityanath and the state health minister.Aug 15: Dehradun: Six persons were killed and 10 others, including six Army jawans, were reported to be missing in two incidents of cloudbursts in the Dharchula sub-division of Pithoragarh district in the early hours today.Aug 16: New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reached out to strife-hit Kashmiris, saying abuses and bullets will not resolve their problems but embracing them will, as he praised his government's economic reforms in a wide-ranging Independence Day speech.Aug 17: New Delhi: Twenty-five passengers of the Mumbai- Delhi August Kranti Rajdhani Express were robbed of valuables worth Rs 10-15 lakh in the early hours today, apparently near Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh.Aug 18: New Delhi: India said today it will continue to engage with China to find a mutually acceptable solution to the Dokalam standoff, but underlined that incidents like one in Ladakh three days ago were not in the "interest of either side".Aug 19: Khatauli/New Delhi: Fourteen coaches of the high-speed Utkal Express today jumped the rails, with one of them crashing into a house adjacent to the track near Khatauli in UP this evening, killing at least 23 people and leaving several others injured.Aug 20: Patna/Guwahati/Kolkata/Lucknow: Floods continued to wreak havoc in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Assam which reported 88 more deluge-related deaths today, while West Bengal heaved a sigh of relief in the absence of major rainfall.Aug 21: Chennai: Rival AIADMK factions led by Chief Minister K Palaniswami and rebel leader O Panneerselvam today merged, ending a nearly seven-month feud in a power sharing formula in the ruling party and the government in which the latter was made the deputy chief minister.Aug 22: New Delhi: BJP chief Amit Shah today welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict on triple talaq as "historic" and said it marked the beginning of a new epoch of equality and self respect for Muslim women in the country.Aug 23: New Delhi: The government today moved Ashwani Lohani, hailed as a turnaround specialist, from the now operationally profitable Air India to the Railway Board as its chairman, while giving interim charge of the national carrier to senior IAS officer Rajiv Bansal.Aug 24: New Delhi: Describing their bilateral ties as "deep, comprehensive and multi-faceted", India and Nepal today decided to expedite various joint infrastructure projects such as laying of rail links and building of roads.Aug 25: Panchkula (Haryana): Maverick self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was today convicted of rape by a here, triggering widespread violence and arson in Haryana where 30 people were killed and over 250 injured after which curfew was imposed here and several other places.Aug 26: New Delhi: continued to reel under floods with the toll mounting to 440 and 1.71 crore people still affected, while the situation in Assam and West Bengal has improved.Aug 27: New Delhi: As many as 42 deaths in flood-related incidents were reported from in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 482, whereas five persons lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh, pushing the flood toll in that state to 101.Aug 28: Rohtak(Har): A special CBI today sentenced Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to 20 years in jail for rape of his two followers, holding he acted like a "wild beast" who did not even spare his own "pious" female disciples.Aug 28: New Delhi/Beijing: India and China have almost completed the disengagement of border personnel at Dokalam, in a major diplomatic breakthrough that came a week before the BRICS summit in China which is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Aug 29: New Delhi: The Congress said today that the HRD Ministry's circular asking IITs and central universities to organise "patriotic" rock shows was an "insult" to the country's youth.Aug 30: New Delhi: An astronomical Rs 15.28 lakh crore, or 99 per cent of the junked 500 and 1,000 rupee notes, have returned to the banking system, the RBI said today, prompting the Opposition to question the efficacy of demonetisation in curbing black money.Aug 31: Sriharikota (AP): India's mission to place a navigation satellite into space failed today after the spacecraft carrying it suffered a technical fault on the final leg after a perfect launch.Sep 1: New Delhi: A portion of a mountainous garbage dump in east Delhi's Ghazipur collapsed today because of heavy rain, killing two people, officials said.Sep 2: Gorakhpur (UP): The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police today arrested Dr Kafeel Khan, former nodal officer of the AES ward at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College here, in connection with the deaths of 30 children within 48 hours last month.Sep 3: New Delhi: Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal emerged as two biggest gainers in the Cabinet reshuffle today as Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave them the heavyweight Defence and Railways portfolios respectively.Sep 4: Itanagar/New Delhi: The Army's special forces today carried out a major operation against Naga insurgent group NSCN(K) near the Indo-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh in which one hardcore militant was killed and another wounded while a soldier suffered bullet injury.Sep 5: Bengaluru: Senior Kannada journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, known for her left-leaning outlook and forthright views against Hindutva politics, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her residence here today, police said.Sep 6: Jodhpur/Chandigarh: Two teenagers have tried to kill themselves as part of the deadly Blue Whale challenge which has claimed many lives, with authorities in several states mulling over steps to tackle the menace of the online game which ends with the participants killing themselves.Sep 7: Udhampur (J&K): The problems of Kashmir cannot be resolved only by the Army, a top Army commander said here today, underlining the importance of political and administrative measures for betterment of the situation.Sep 8: Gurgaon: A Class 2 student of Ryan International School in Sohna area here was today found dead on the campus with his throat slit, police said.Sep 9: New Delhi: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a peon inside the premises of a private school today in Gandhi Nagar area of Shahdara here, police said.Sep 10: Barmer (Rajasthan): Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today dismissed as "factually wrong" a CAG report which had stated that the defence forces had ammunition that could last for 20 days in the event of a war, and asserted there was no dearth of weapons with the defence forces.Sep 11: New Delhi: The Centre is confident of starting the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train on August 15, 2022 to commemorate the 75th year of India's Independence, a year ahead of its schedule, a senior official of the railway ministry said today.Sep 12: New Delhi/Muscat: Father Tom Uzhunnalil, a Catholic priest from Kerala, has been rescued in Yemen, 18 months after he was abducted by Islamic State terrorists during a deadly attack on a care home in the port city of Aden in the war-ravaged country.Sep 13: New Delhi: The Congress-backed NSUI today made a comeback in the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU), wresting the crucial posts of president and vice president from the RSS-affiliated ABVP, and dubbed it as a victory of liberal values.Sep 14: Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe today expressed "strong commitment" to work together to enhance connectivity within India, and with other countries in the Indo-Pacific region and Africa.Sep 15: New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today hit out at dynastic politics, saying dynasty in democracy is "nasty", days after Rahul Gandhi talked about the phenomenon being present in the Indian system.Sep 16: New Delhi: Marshal Arjan Singh, the hero of 1965 India-Pakistan war and the only Air Force officer to be promoted to five-star rank, died here today at the age of 98.Sep 17: New Delhi: The Sharad Yadav-led rebel JD(U) faction today appeared to be pushing for a split in the party as it appointed Chhotubhai Vasava as its acting president and formed a disciplinary committee to decide on action againstSep 18: New Delhi: Veteran BJP leader L K Advani has been renominated as Chairman of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.Sep 19: Dehradun: Taking on Rahul Gandhi for his Berkley remark on dynasticism in India, BJP chief Amit Shah today said it is a trait peculiar to the Congress and not the country.Sep 20: Mumbai: More than 180 flights at the Mumbai airport had to be cancelled in the past 24 hours due to heavy rainfall in the city and after a SpiceJet aircraft skidded off the runway and got stuck in mud, shutting down the main runway.Sep 21: Mumbai: Kalvari, the first of the six Scorpene- class submarines, was today handed over to the Indian Navy by shipbuilder Mazgaon Dock limited, paving way for its commissioning soon.Sep 22: New Delhi: The IITs have revoked a ban, which they had imposed on 30 companies, mostly start-ups, barring them from participating in their campus placements.Sep 23: Mohali(Pb): Senior journalist K J Singh and his bed-ridden 92-year-old mother were found murdered at their Phase 3B2 residence here, this afternoon.Sep 24: Varanasi/Lucknow: A number of students, including women, and two journalists were injured in a lathicharge by the police in the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) where a protest last night against an alleged eve-teasing incident turned violent.Sep 25: New Delhi: After free LPG connection to poor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced giving free electricity connection to over 4 crore households by December 2018.Sep 26: Srinagar: Top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Abdul Qayoom Najar was today killed in a gunbattle with security forces near the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector in Baramulla as he was trying to sneak into the valley to take charge of the outfit, a senior police officer said.Sep 27: New Delhi: India and Pakistan have "different narratives" on Partition and the Indo-Pak wars, former foreign secretary Shyam Saran said today, and insisted he does not see a "grand reconciliation" taking place between the two countries in the foreseeable future.Sep 28: New Delhi: Union minister Jayant Sinha today rejected suggestions that he wrote an article in an English daily disputing his father and former finance minister Yashwant Sinha's contentions on the state of India's economy at anybody's bidding, insisting it was "absolutely out of his own conscience".Sep 29: Mumbai: A massive crowd of morning commuters stampeded on the stairwell of a narrow footbridge linking two railways stations in Mumbai today, leaving at least 22 people dead and more than 30 injured as onlookers watched victims stumbling, falling and piling up along the railings, officials said.Sep 30: Mumbai: Veteran theatre, television and film actor Tom Alter, best known for his versatile performances in "Shatranj Ke Khilari", "Junoon" and "Kranti", passed away aged 67.Oct 1: New Delhi: Having assailed Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over the "mess" in the economy, BJP veteran leader Yashwant Sinha attacked the government on the Kashmir imbroglio, insisting "India has lost people of the valley emotionally".Oct 2: Hyderabad: BJP leader Yashwant Sinha today suggested that the Army should return to barracks in Jammu and Kashmir, leaving the anti-militancy operations to CRPF and state police, which he said would act "like a balm on the psyche" of the people there.Oct 3: Chandigarh: Honeypreet Insan, who calls herself the adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, was today arrested by the Haryana Police in connection with the deadly violence which followed the sect head's conviction on August 25.Oct 4: Keecheri/Kannur (Ker): The BJP today fielded Yogi Adityanath as part of its campaign against the killing of saffron activists allegedly by the ruling CPI-M in Kerala, where the firebrand Hindutva leader accused the Left party of promoting "jihadi terrorism"Oct 5: New Delhi: China has maintained a sizeable presence of its troops near the site of the Dokalam standoff with India and even started widening an existing road which is at a distance of around 12 km from the area of conflict.Oct 6: New Delhi: India and the European Union today agreed to "further intensify" cooperation on addressing environmental challenges such as water management and air pollution.Oct 7: New Delhi: The Congress today said Rahul Gandhi was the unquestioned choice of all its workers across the country to take over as the party president and hoped that their desires would be fulfilled once the intra-party poll was over.Oct 8: Vadnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched an intensive immunisation drive from Gujarat's Vadnagar today, saying no child should suffer from any vaccine-preventable disease.Oct 9: Ahmedabad/New Delhi: Amit Shah's son Jay today filed a defamation case against portal 'The Wire' over a report claiming his firm's turnover grew manifold after the party came to power, as the row set off by the article escalated with the Congress demanding the BJP chief's ouster.Oct 10: Lucknow: Scores of children of a school in Shamli were taken ill this morning, apparently after inhaling toxic gas emitted by a nearby sugar mill, officials said.Oct 11: New Delhi: In a first, the government today appointed an ayurveda expert the secretary of the AYUSH department.Oct 12: New Delhi: A creaky Wagon R, used by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till the 2015 assembly and which helped cement his position as the "aam aadmi", was today stolen from outside the Delhi Secretariat, police said.Oct 12: Allahabad: The Allahabad High today acquitted Nupur and Rajesh Talwar in the 2008 murders of their teenage daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj, saying that neither the circumstances nor the evidence was enough to hold them guilty.Oct 13: New Delhi: Eleven Indian crew members went missing today after their cargo ship sank in the Pacific off the Philippines, prompting Indian missions in the Philippines, Japan and China to launch a search for them.Oct 28: New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called for a debate on internal democracy in political parties, asserting that the growth of "true democratic spirit" within them is necessary for the country's future.Oct 29:New Delhi: The first mega war game involving armies, navies and air forces of India and Russia ended today after 10 days of intense drills with a focus on anti-terror cooperation.Oct 30: New Delhi: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of hitting the economy with the two 'torpedoes' of note ban and and not understanding the pain the moves inflicted on the people.Oct 31: New Delhi: The government tonight extended the last date for e-filing of returns for those taxpayers who file audit reports till November 7.Nov 1: Lucknow: A massive explosion ripped a boiler at the state-run power giant NTPC's Unchahar plant in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli district today, killing at least 20 people and injuring nearly 100, officials said.Nov 2: Rae Bareli (UP): The death toll in the NTPC plant explosion climbed to 29 as nine people including a top officer of the corporation died during treatment today, even as Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders descended on the accident site and demanded a judicial probe.Nov 3: New Delhi: The revenue department today said farmers do not need to quote PAN for cash sale of their produce up to Rs 2 lakh a day.Nov 3: New Delhi: Mukul Roy, who was long the second most powerful leader of the Trinamool Congress, today joined the BJP, claiming that people of West Bengal wanted an alternative to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and will vote the saffron party to power in the next polls.Nov 5: New Delhi: Mama, as she was known, inspired terror in the urban ghetto where she lived. But the undisputed godmother of Sangam Vihar, who also led her sons into crime, is now planning to call it a day and lead a quiet life, police here said.Nov 6: New Delhi: Investigations in the Panama Papers leak cases have resulted in the Department detecting undisclosed wealth of 792 crore so far even as the probe is on in "full swing", the CBDT said today.Nov 7: New Delhi: Delhi's air quality was at the season's worst today as a combined effect of smoke from stubble burning and moisture turned the city into a "gas chamber" leaving people gasping and prompting authorities to announce closure of primary schools and a four-fold hike in parking fees among a series of sweeping measures.Nov 8: New Delhi: A Class 11 student who allegedly wanted the parent-teacher meeting and exams to be postponed has been apprehended in connection with the killing of a seven-year-old boy in Gurgaon's Ryan International School, the CBI said.Nov 9: New Delhi: The CPI(M) alleged revelations in the Paradise Papers underlined the "absurdity of the claim" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that

