Assistant sub-inspector arrested for raping married woman

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

An assistant sub-inspector working with the Delhi Police has been arrested for allegedly raping a married woman when she had approached him to solve a marital dispute.

ASI Dileep Singh (50), who was on the run, was arrested yesterday, police said.


According to the 30-year-old victim, she had visited Mianwali Nagar police station for seeking help to solve a matrimonial dispute.

She met Singh, who demanded sexual favours for helping her out, police said.

Singh called her to a flat on Tuesday on the pretext of solving her issue where he raped her, they added.

First Published: Sat, December 30 2017. 00:55 IST

