AstraZeneca Pharma jumps nearly 7% after stellar Q3 results

Shares of on Friday advanced by nearly 7 per cent after the firm reported a whopping 84 per cent increase in its standalone net profit for the third quarter to December.

The stock, which opened the day on a positive note, gained 6.35 per cent to Rs 1,009 on BSE.

At NSE, it climbed 6.61 per cent to Rs 1,009.80.

The drugmaker yesterday reported an 84.08 per cent increase in its standalone net profit at Rs 15.96 crore for the December quarter.

In October-December a year ago, net profit stood at Rs 8.67 crore, said in a filing.

Its total income from operations was up 3.94 per cent at Rs 150.28 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 144.58 crore earlier.